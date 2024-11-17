Carlos Sainz: “It would hurt” if Ferrari fight for 2025 title, “I had influence”

Carlos Sainz confessed he would be disappointed if Ferrari win a drivers’ title after he leaves.

Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari in 2025 means Sainz was forced out, and he has since signed with Williams.

It also means Hamilton could win an all-time record eighth F1 championship with Ferrari, who are aiming to end their winless streak which dates back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

Sainz, who has laid the groundwork for Ferrari to return to grand prix-winning ways, doesn’t want to miss out.

“I am a driver who loves getting involved in the development stuff, living at Maranello to improve the team,” he told Sky Sports.

“When I arrived at Ferrari in 2021 my target was to win a championship. We might do it this year in the constructors'.

“It would hurt more if, next year, they are fighting for the drivers’ title.

“I will feel like I obviously had a bit of an influence in building this team to be a championship-fighting team, [then] to not be here next year.

“But you turn the page. I can’t wait to be at Williams.

“It’s just the way things have panned out.”

Will Sainz return to Ferrari?

Raikkonen famously returned to Ferrari, and Sainz was questioned about whether he would come back.

His replacement, Hamilton, is already 39 years old.

Sainz said: “I am a big believer that you can never say never.

“In everything I have been through, I try to leave on good terms.

“I try to put myself in good positions. I am a guy who has good relationships with people, I am relaxed in that sense.

“I will leave that door open.

“For the next few years Ferrari is not an option for me, because I am committed to Williams.

“But in four, six, eight, 10 years time?”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

