‘How and why does that happen?’ - Lewis Hamilton slump branded "very confusing"

Johnny Herbert says he is struggling to understand Lewis Hamilton’s recent form slump as his time with Mercedes in F1 comes to an end.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton endured a miserable weekend at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, finishing 11th in the sprint and scoring just a single point in 10th during Sunday’s chaotic and rain-affected race. In contrast, Mercedes teammate George Russell qualified second, led the opening stages and finished fourth.

The 39-year-old, who is leaving Mercedes in order to complete a blockbuster switch to rivals Ferrari for 2025, admitted the end of the season “can’t come soon enough” after a “devastating” run of bad races.

“Lewis Hamilton can’t wait to get to Christmas, he says. It is very confusing,” Herbert SafestBettingSites.co.uk.

“There are times when he shows his real raw speed and then it all vanishes. How and why does that happen? That’s what I don’t understand. The car is a bit up and down like a yoyo anyway and George has similar issues.

“Lewis is coming to the end of his time at Mercedes and George is the future. And Antonelli is lined up for next season. They will be favouring Goerge and a lot of the energy and input will be coming from him.

“They want to make him feel as positive as they can before next season when he is team leader. He is delivering too now.”

Mercedes had to shut down speculation that Hamilton could be replaced for the final three races of 2024 after cryptic post-race comments emerged.

"That was a disaster of a weekend, guys," Hamilton said over team radio. "The worst the car has ever been. Thank you for contributing to try and great job to all the guys at the pit-stop. "If this is the last time I get to perform it was a shame it wasn't great but [I am] grateful for you."

“I’d be very surprised of Hamilton is replaced before the end of the season,” Herbert added on the rumours.

“I would be surprised if any racing driver would say he wants out just because it isn’t going well. He will still want to finish on a high for the team with whom he’s achieved so much over the years.

“He won’t just drop them. That is not his style. I’d be very surprised if we see anyone else jumping in before the end of the season.”