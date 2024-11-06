Claim that Red Bull should replace Sergio Perez ‘if they are really serious’

Red Bull must replace Sergio Perez for the 2025 F1 season if “they are really serious about the constructors’ championship”, Johnny Herbert believes.

Perez continues to endure a woeful run of form and has not finished higher than sixth for 15 races, leaving him eighth in the world championship, while Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen has eight victories and is on the brink of winning the championship.

The Mexican, who admitted he has had a “terrible season”, remains under pressure to retain his seat for next year with his poor results leading to Red Bull slipping from first to third in the constructors’ championship.

And former F1 driver Herbert reckons the time has come for Red Bull to make a swap ahead of next season.

“It has always been said that Checo is valuable because of the sponsorship he brings. Do they need it? I’d be surprised if Red Bull really needed it,” Herbert told SafestBettingSites.co.uk.

“What the team does need is someone who can perform in the car up against Max. The way Liam has come in and driven very well you’d think he would be in with a shot.

“Yuki has also driven very well and perhaps should have been on the podium on Sunday. He is also a good shout. I have been very impressed with his improvement.

“It is horrible to see what is happening with Checo. His season has crumbled into a scenario where he cannot get comfortable ion the car, that’s the physical side of it, and there’s also the mental side; the crushing by Max who is always way ahead of him. That is something that is very hard to deal with.

“He hasn’t earned the seat for next year. If Red Bull are really serious about the constructors’ championship, they have to have a second driver who is going to pull his weight. Liam or Yuki should get the chance.”

When asked if the point to make a driver change was edging closer, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said in Brazil: “I think everything in life is subjective and you’ve got to look at the facts.

“We’re working hard with Checo, he had a chassis change this weekend. I thought he drove a good race yesterday, but today wasn’t his day.”