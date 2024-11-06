Key reason why Franco Colapinto missed out on Sauber F1 seat emerges

Crucial reason emerges for why Sauber signed Gabriel Bortoleto over fellow rising star Franco Colapinto for F1 2025.

Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

A key reason for why Sauber opted to sign Gabriel Bortoleto over Williams star Franco Colapinto for F1 2025 has emerged.

Having turned in several starring displays for Williams as a mid-season replacement for the underperforming Logan Sargeant, Colapinto had found himself linked as a possible candidate for the soon-to-be-Audi works F1 team.

But Sauber announced on Wednesday that they have picked Formula 3 champion and Formula 2 points leader Bortoleto to complete their line-up next season alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

According to F1.com's Lawrence Barretto, Colapinto’s hopes of joining Sauber were “curtailed” because Williams were only prepared to sanction a loan deal.

“Sauber/Audi entertained discussions with Williams about Colapinto – with boss James Vowles actively trying to get him the seat – and opened talks with Bortoleto’s team (he’s part of Fernando Alonso’s driver management agency A14) and McLaren,” Barretto wrote. 

“They also listened to interest from Mercedes junior Mick Schumacher and considered promoting their reserve driver Theo Pourchaire.

“Sauber/Audi had a red line, though. They were only interested in signing a driver outright. Loan deals were a no-go.

“That almost immediately curtailed Colapinto’s hopes – with Williams boss James Vowles keen to keep him on the books having signed the Argentine long-term.”

The decision for new team boss Mattia Binotto then came down to either Bortoleto, or current driver Valtteri Bottas. Contract terms were reportedly verbally agreed with both, but Sauber ultimately leaned towards youth rather than experience.

“Ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, talks zeroed in on two drivers – Bottas and Bortoleto,” the report continued.

“Very quickly, Sauber/Audi and Bottas’ management agreed to terms. It just needed the final signature. In tandem, Sauber/Audi continued talks with Bortoleto and his team about a potential arrangement.

“And over the course of the Brazilian weekend – where Bortoleto’s team were in the paddock at Interlagos – an agreement was reached and this was the one Sauber/Audi decided to activate.

“The details were fleshed out early this week, with Bortoleto having a photo shoot on Tuesday ahead of the announcement of a multi-year deal on Wednesday.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez on 2025: Pecco Bagnaia “knows the secrets of the bike”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin’s last chance? “I somehow doubt” Aprilia will threaten Ducati
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
BSB
News
3h ago
IWR confirm new rider and new title sponsor for BSB in 2025
Scott Swann
Scott Swann
F1
News
6h ago
Claim that Red Bull should replace Sergio Perez ‘if they are really serious’
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
8h ago
Key reason why Franco Colapinto missed out on Sauber F1 seat emerges
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto

More News

WSBK
News
8h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu healed BMW’s “open wound” with WSBK title
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
RR
News
8h ago
Isle of Man TT winner describes nerves of riding 95-year-old BMW in the wet
Davey Todd
Davey Todd
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Luca Marini: Honda “can be second power” to stop Ducati “destroying” MotoGP
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
F1
News
9h ago
Mick Schumacher snubbed and set for another year in the F1 wilderness
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher
F1
News
9h ago
‘How and why does that happen?’ - Lewis Hamilton slump branded "very confusing"
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton