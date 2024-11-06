Key reason why Franco Colapinto missed out on Sauber F1 seat emerges

A key reason for why Sauber opted to sign Gabriel Bortoleto over Williams star Franco Colapinto for F1 2025 has emerged.

Having turned in several starring displays for Williams as a mid-season replacement for the underperforming Logan Sargeant, Colapinto had found himself linked as a possible candidate for the soon-to-be-Audi works F1 team.

But Sauber announced on Wednesday that they have picked Formula 3 champion and Formula 2 points leader Bortoleto to complete their line-up next season alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

According to F1.com's Lawrence Barretto, Colapinto’s hopes of joining Sauber were “curtailed” because Williams were only prepared to sanction a loan deal.

“Sauber/Audi entertained discussions with Williams about Colapinto – with boss James Vowles actively trying to get him the seat – and opened talks with Bortoleto’s team (he’s part of Fernando Alonso’s driver management agency A14) and McLaren,” Barretto wrote.

“They also listened to interest from Mercedes junior Mick Schumacher and considered promoting their reserve driver Theo Pourchaire.

“Sauber/Audi had a red line, though. They were only interested in signing a driver outright. Loan deals were a no-go.

“That almost immediately curtailed Colapinto’s hopes – with Williams boss James Vowles keen to keep him on the books having signed the Argentine long-term.”

The decision for new team boss Mattia Binotto then came down to either Bortoleto, or current driver Valtteri Bottas. Contract terms were reportedly verbally agreed with both, but Sauber ultimately leaned towards youth rather than experience.

“Ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, talks zeroed in on two drivers – Bottas and Bortoleto,” the report continued.

“Very quickly, Sauber/Audi and Bottas’ management agreed to terms. It just needed the final signature. In tandem, Sauber/Audi continued talks with Bortoleto and his team about a potential arrangement.

“And over the course of the Brazilian weekend – where Bortoleto’s team were in the paddock at Interlagos – an agreement was reached and this was the one Sauber/Audi decided to activate.

“The details were fleshed out early this week, with Bortoleto having a photo shoot on Tuesday ahead of the announcement of a multi-year deal on Wednesday.”