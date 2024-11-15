Carlos Sainz to make Williams F1 debut in post-season Abu Dhabi test

Carlos Sainz will be in action for Williams at the post-season Abu Dhabi test.

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Williams have confirmed Carlos Sainz will make his debut for the team in the post-season Abu Dhabi test in December.

Sainz will leave Ferrari for Williams after the Scuderia signed Lewis Hamilton for next year.

The Spaniard hoped to join either Red Bull or Mercedes in 2025 - but was overlooked by both teams.

This left him with a choice between Alpine, Sauber/Audi or Williams.

Sainz ultimately opted to join Williams for 2025 alongside Alex Albon.

He will get his first outing for the team in the post-season Abu Dhabi test at the end of the season.

Williams stated in an article on their website: “This early opportunity allows both Carlos and Williams to begin building their relationship together ahead of next term.

“The test session at Yas Marina Circuit will provide a valuable chance for the Spaniard to start integrating into his new team environment, when he drives the FW46 for the first time.

“Carlos is set to represent Williams alongside Alex Albon in 2025, forming one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Analysis: Bagnaia vs Martin - who holds the advantage ahead of title decider?
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Solidarity GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Solidarity GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Johann Zarco produces “one of the best laps” to make Barcelona MotoGP Q2
Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Maverick Vinales: “Plenty of room” in Pecco practice start incident
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez Tech3 tangle a “scary, shit happens” situation
Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez
Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Jorge Martin: Barcelona MotoGP circuit needs resurface “for the good of the show”
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Revealed: Ducati test rider explains Marc Marquez’s huge task on GP23
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
6h ago
“Difficult” for Fabio Quartararo “to make a great race” at Barcelona MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Marc Marquez: “Not a surprise, podium super difficult”
Marc Marquez, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Pecco Bagnaia explains Barcelona MotoGP Maverick Vinales incident: “I lost the front”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Aleix Espargaro: “Saturday I can have some fun, fastest engine I ever had”
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP