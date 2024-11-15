Carlos Sainz to make Williams F1 debut in post-season Abu Dhabi test

Williams have confirmed Carlos Sainz will make his debut for the team in the post-season Abu Dhabi test in December.

Sainz will leave Ferrari for Williams after the Scuderia signed Lewis Hamilton for next year.

The Spaniard hoped to join either Red Bull or Mercedes in 2025 - but was overlooked by both teams.

This left him with a choice between Alpine, Sauber/Audi or Williams.

Sainz ultimately opted to join Williams for 2025 alongside Alex Albon.

He will get his first outing for the team in the post-season Abu Dhabi test at the end of the season.

Williams stated in an article on their website: “This early opportunity allows both Carlos and Williams to begin building their relationship together ahead of next term.

“The test session at Yas Marina Circuit will provide a valuable chance for the Spaniard to start integrating into his new team environment, when he drives the FW46 for the first time.

“Carlos is set to represent Williams alongside Alex Albon in 2025, forming one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid.”