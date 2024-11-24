Lewis Hamilton reacts to Max Verstappen title win: “He hasn’t made any mistakes”

Lewis Hamilton has congratulated Max Verstappen on winning his fourth F1 drivers’ title.

Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive title with a P5 finish at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, one place ahead of title rival Lando Norris.

While the Dutchman has won eight races this year, seven of those were in the opening 10 races.

Since the end of June, Verstappen has won just once (Brazil), with McLaren on average having the upper hand over Red Bull.

After the race in Vegas, Hamilton was asked for his thoughts on Verstappen’s latest title victory.

He told Sky Sports: “A big congrats to Max and to his team. They’ve done an amazing job the past four years.

“They’ve been the best. He hasn’t made any mistakes. Well deserved.”

In terms of Hamilton’s own race, he recovered from a poor qualifying in 10th to finish second.

It handed Mercedes their first 1-2 of the season as George Russelll took the win.

Hamilton didn’t see it as “what if” given his race pace was arguably better than Russell’s.



“No, no. I don’t look at it that way,” he said. “Just looking forward. It felt great to move forward today. I am really happy.

“I don’t think the team understands why we are as fast as we are,” he added. “The car was really great today. It’s a great showing. The guys did an amazing job with the pit stops.

“For us to get a 1-2, it’s just amazing. I am just grateful I was able to recover all the lost positions and if I had done the job I should have done yesterday it would have been a bit of an easier race. I enjoyed coming from there.

“It reminded me of when I was a kid at Rye House, overtaking people.”