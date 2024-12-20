Oscar Piastri named the F1 driver “with the most to prove” in F1 2025

F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has labelled Oscar Piastri as the driver “with the most to prove” in 2025.

Piastri finished fourth in the 2024 F1 drivers’ championship, 82 points behind McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

While Piastri took two stunning wins in Hungary and Azerbaijan, his qualifying form was a cause for concern.

He only out-qualified Norris on four occasions, ultimately losing the head-to-head 20-4.

Piastri showed impressive race craft and ability to fight under pressure - but his overall raw pace was underwhelming.

Speaking to LuckyBlock, Montoya admitted he expected more from Piastri in 2024.

“Oscar Piastri is the driver with the most to prove next season,” Montoya said.

“I really expected him to step up this year and I am a little surprised he didn’t. I really felt that this year he would be better than Lando [Norris].

“But Lando took a massive step forward and Oscar didn’t.”

Piastri eyeing F1 title in 2025

Piastri will have his eyes firmly on winning the title in 2025.

However, he’s recognised his need to up his game in qualifying.

He said at the end of the year: “I think this season, I feel like I’ve made some good steps forward.

“There’s still room to go. I think, you know, the biggest one has been leaving a few too many positions on the table in qualifying.

“I don’t think I’ve ever really made life easy for myself in the races, in that aspect.  So, I think that’s definitely the big focus of the off-season, just trying to get those last hundredths, last tenths.

“Because I feel like in all the other areas, I’ve been able to show what I’m capable of. And also show that I’ve improved from my rookie season. So, again, “I feel like it’s now just putting everything together.  Because I feel like the gaps now are very, very small or non-existent.”

