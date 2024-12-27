Lewis Hamilton set to end Monster relationship for Ferrari F1 switch

Lewis Hamilton’s long-term association with Monster Energy is set to come to an end for 2025 as he gears up for his Ferrari switch in Formula 1.

Hamilton announced prior to the start of the 2024 F1 campaign that he would be concluding his partnership with Mercedes at the end of the year to join Ferrari.

The Briton joined Mercedes from McLaren in 2013 and went on to win six of his seven world titles.

Hamilton has been a Monster athlete since 2017 and carried on that relationship into 2024 when the brand cut its ties with Mercedes to partner up with McLaren.

It was his relationship with Monster that facilitated the ride swap Hamilton took part in back in 2019 with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi in Valencia.

According to SportBusiness, Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari will see him take on a new energy drink sponsor in Celsius.

American energy drink company Celsius currently sponsors Ferrari in F1, as well as a handful of NASCAR outfits in the US, and counts Charles Leclerc as an ambassador.

No deal has been officially agreed yet between Celsius and Hamilton, reports SportBusiness, but one is close to being signed.

Earlier this week, an interview with KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer in Speedweek revealed that Hamilton’s management had engaged in “very interesting discussions” about a buy-in with the struggling Austrian manufacturer.

KTM is in debt for at least €1.8 billion and is currently in the midst of a restructuring process it triggered to stave off bankruptcy.

While KTM has been allowed to continue in its current form, the creditors have put pressure on the marque to quit MotoGP.

KTM insisted in a statement before Christmas that it will continue to race in 2025.

A report following KTM’s first creditors’ hearing this month revealed that there were at least three parties interested in investment of up to €700 million.

This isn’t the first time in 2024 that Hamilton has been linked to MotoGP, with rumours earlier this year emerging that he was set to buy the Gresini squad.

Hamilton denied these but stated that MotoGP was an area he was interested in getting involved in on the business side.

Liberty Media - whose acquisition of MotoGP has been delayed by an EU probe - confirmed Hamilton interest in MotoGP in an investors' call during the summer.