Williams set date for Valentine's reveal of Carlos Sainz's 2025 car

Williams have announced when they will reveal their 2025 F1 car.

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Williams will reveal their 2025 car - the FW47 - on February 14, four days before F1’s season launch in London.

Williams will unveil their new challenger at Silverstone in a bespoke livery, with their 2025 race livery shown off at F1 75 Live on February 18.

It’s a big year for Williams with Carlos Sainz making the move from Ferrari to spearhead their challenge in 2025, alongside Alex Albon.

Speaking of the news, team principal James Vowles said: “There is a tremendous amount to look forward to for Williams in 2025 – we have fantastic race drivers in Alex and Carlos, top engineers joining from across the grid and new facilities becoming operational at our Grove HQ.

“As part of our comeback plan, we have been working on our 2025 car for some time and I can’t wait to see it at Silverstone on February 14.

“Everyone in the team is giving everything to get this team back where it belongs as we head towards the major rule changes for 2026. It’s going to be an exciting year.”

What can Williams achieve in F1 2025?

Williams endured a disappointing 2024 campaign as they slipped to ninth in the F1 constructors’ standings, only finishing ahead of Sauber.

Their season was plagued by crashes and incidents, meaning they racked up an expensive repair bill.

Due to the amount of damage sustained at the end of the year, Franco Colapinto was forced to run older-spec parts.

Williams have their eyes firmly on 2026 and the new regulations.

The Grove outfit will continue to run Mercedes power units and will be banking on them delivering an excellent engine, like they did for 2014, which propelled Williams into the top three of the standings.

It might mean 2025 is another disappointing year for Williams. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

