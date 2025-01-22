Lewis Hamilton unveils new tattoo as his family attend landmark Ferrari test

Lewis Hamilton has unveiled a new tattoo ahead of the 2025 F1 season, where he will begin his new journey with Ferrari.

Hamilton took to the track in Ferrari’s 2023 F1 challenger for the first time at Fiorano on Wednesday morning.

The seven-time world champion has had a busy first week in Italy.

On Monday, Hamilton was pictured in front of Enzo Ferrari’s legendary old house, standing alongside an F40 supercar.

Hamilton also met various members of the Ferrari team, including their top management: John Elkann (chairman) and Benedetto Vigna (CEO).

After a day of meetings, Hamilton took to the track for the first time on Wednesday, as the streets were lined with adoring Tifosi.

Hamilton’s new tattoo

Prior to his first visit to Maranello, Hamilton spent some time in New York to get a new tattoo.

Revealed on the tattoo artist’s Instagram account, the new ink is on Hamilton’s neck.

“11:11” refers to Hamilton’s mother’s birthday - she was born on 11th November.

Some consider this an “angel number” and a sign to make a wish.

It’s one of many tattoos, with Hamilton having “family” written on his right shoulder.

His most impressive is a giant cross on his back with “Still I Rise” written above it.

It’s a touching tribute to his mother, Carmen Larbalestier.

It’s been reported that Larbalestier and Hamilton’s father, Anthony, were present for Hamilton’s special on-track debut at Maranello.

Hamilton took to the track at 8.16 am, driving Ferrari’s 2023 car.

This will be crucial track time for Hamilton, given that he missed the post-season Abu Dhabi test due to Mercedes contractual commitments.

Hamilton also revealed his new helmet design for the upcoming season, reverting back to his retro yellow colour scheme. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

