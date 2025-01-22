Kevin Magnussen lands new role to stay with Haas

Kevin Magnussen will continue to remain part of Haas as a test driver, the team have confirmed.

Magnussen was dropped by the American outfit after the 2024 F1 season, with team boss Ayao Komatsu opting for an all-new driver line-up.

Esteban Ocon has moved from Alpine, while Ferrari protege Oliver Bearman gets his full-time F1 chance in 2025.

Magnussen is Haas’ most experienced F1 driver, having debuted with the team in 2017.

Despite being dropped at the end of 2020, the Dane returned in 2022 in place of Nikita Mazepin.

Magnussen maintained a good relationship with Komatsu, which is why he will remain part of the team.

As quoted by The Race, Komatsu confirmed Magnussen will drive for the team in a number of TPC (testing of previous cars) outings.

He said: “He’s going to drive some TPC events to provide a reference. We have got a good relationship.”

Magnussen will also attend a number of F1 grand prix weekends to act as a reserve driver, provided it doesn’t clash with his own racing commitments in 2025.

The former McLaren driver will spearhead BMW’s LMDh programme for the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Could Magnussen return to the F1 grid again?

Magnussen’s chances of returning to the F1 grid are slim.

Realistically, only Cadillac could be a possible option, with them expected to join the grid in 2026.

Cadillac are thought to be looking for an experienced driver to lead the team in 2026.

Magnussen would face stern competition for the seat.

Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Zhou Guanyu are all available, while Yuki Tsunoda might take a punt on them, given he’s been overlooked by Red Bull again.

For Magnussen, he’s previously spoken about how he wants to challenge for wins again, hence his move to sportscars.