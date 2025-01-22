Kevin Magnussen lands new role to stay with Haas

Kevin Magnussen will still be around the F1 paddock in 2025

Kevin Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen will continue to remain part of Haas as a test driver, the team have confirmed.

Magnussen was dropped by the American outfit after the 2024 F1 season, with team boss Ayao Komatsu opting for an all-new driver line-up.

Esteban Ocon has moved from Alpine, while Ferrari protege Oliver Bearman gets his full-time F1 chance in 2025.

Magnussen is Haas’ most experienced F1 driver, having debuted with the team in 2017.

Despite being dropped at the end of 2020, the Dane returned in 2022 in place of Nikita Mazepin.

Magnussen maintained a good relationship with Komatsu, which is why he will remain part of the team.

As quoted by The Race, Komatsu confirmed Magnussen will drive for the team in a number of TPC (testing of previous cars) outings.

He said: “He’s going to drive some TPC events to provide a reference. We have got a good relationship.”

Magnussen will also attend a number of F1 grand prix weekends to act as a reserve driver, provided it doesn’t clash with his own racing commitments in 2025.

The former McLaren driver will spearhead BMW’s LMDh programme for the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Could Magnussen return to the F1 grid again?

Magnussen’s chances of returning to the F1 grid are slim.

Realistically, only Cadillac could be a possible option, with them expected to join the grid in 2026.

Cadillac are thought to be looking for an experienced driver to lead the team in 2026.

Magnussen would face stern competition for the seat.

Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Zhou Guanyu are all available, while Yuki Tsunoda might take a punt on them, given he’s been overlooked by Red Bull again.

For Magnussen, he’s previously spoken about how he wants to challenge for wins again, hence his move to sportscars.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
9m ago
Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia compete in first (very different) race of 2025
Ducati
Moto3 News
29m ago
Moto3 rider fractures vertebra in training crash
Jacob Roulstone, 2024 Moto3 Thai Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
46m ago
WATCH: Christian Horner drives Red Bull F1 car for the first time
Christian Horner behind the wheel of one of Red Bull's F1 cars
WSBK News
50m ago
WorldSBK recovery timeline for injured Iker Lecuona detailed
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Analysis: Lewis Hamilton/Marc Marquez fever will be huge for motorsport in 2025
Lewis Hamilton, Marc Marquez

More News

WSBK News
1h ago
Yamaha has “developments coming” to aid WorldSBK “acceleration and performance”
Jonathan Rea, Paul Denning, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
F1 subreddit with 4.8m subscribers bans Twitter/X content
F1
F1 News
3h ago
Lando Norris “ready to bring the fight to everyone” in F1 2025
Lando Norris ended 2024 on a winning note in Abu Dhabi
WSBK Results
3h ago
Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton draws Michael Schumacher comparison with “human element” key to success
Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher