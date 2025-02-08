Williams hint at Franco Colapinto return option as part of Alpine deal

Williams have indicated that Franco Colapinto could return to the team despite signing for F1 rivals Alpine.

After impressing during a surprise nine-race stint with Williams last season, Colapinto was snapped up by Alpine to add to their reserve driver roster amid mounting doubts surrounding Jack Doohan’s F1 future.

With Williams signing Carlos Sainz following his Ferrari departure to partner Alex Albon before handing Colapinto his debut, there is no room at the Grove-based squad for the foreseeable future.

As a result, Williams were prepared to release the 21-year-old Argentinian so that he could join Alpine.

Williams team principal James Vowles explained that Alpine provide Colapinto with the “best opportunity” to return to a full-time race seat in the next two years, though he stressed it is not a “guarantee”.

“The decision was involves around, I believe Formula 1 drivers that deserve to be in the sport, and he does, should be driving a Formula 1 car,” Vowles told Sky Sports at the Autosport Awards.

“Not sat as a reserve driver for us, necessarily. We have two great drivers for the next two years. I have no place for him and his best opportunity is with Alpine.

“That’s not a guarantee that there’s a seat coming up in 2025 but it is the best opportunity over the next two years and my decision on that was based around him and what will make him successful in the future.”

Interestingly, Vowles also hinted that Colapinto could return to Williams, adding: “As you can see it’s not a goodbye to him, he will be still with us in the period to come after that so for me, it’s an investment in the future as well.”

Vowles comments imply that Williams could recall Colapinto after two years if he has not been given a seat at Alpine, and the British squad need a driver.

Williams described the agreement with Alpine as being a “multi-year deal” when it was announced in January.

Speaking at the time, Colapinto commented: “I want to say a big thanks to Williams Racing and the team partners, who supported me from the moment I joined the Academy and gave me the opportunity of becoming a Formula 1 driver.

"They made my dreams come true and I will always be grateful for that. I’d like to thank the mechanics and all the team members who made a massive effort to put the car on track and give me the opportunity to score points.

"And to the fans, who have been so supportive, you have been there for us in the good times and bad; you are the best.”