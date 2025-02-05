Carlos Sainz ‘trusted his instinct’ with Williams move as McLaren comparison made

Carlos Sainz has revealed that his time at McLaren played a part in his decision to join Williams, admitting he had to 'trust his instinct'.

Sainz will drive for Williams in 2025 after losing his Ferrari drive to Lewis Hamilton.

The Spaniard had several teams to choose from for the upcoming season, even though Mercedes and Red Bull overlooked him.

Alpine were reportedly interested in Sainz, albeit on a longer-term deal, and there were Audi links even before Hamilton’s shock announcement.

Sainz ultimately opted for Williams after he was impressed by James Vowles’ vision for the team and the progress behind the scenes.

On his first visit to Williams’ factory at Grove, Sainz opened up about his decision to join one of F1’s most iconic teams.

“For me, what was fundamental was not so much the short term at the beginning, when I was having to take such an important decision,” Sainz said in an interview with Vowles on the Williams YouTube channel.

“I was very focused on which team was going to be quicker in 2025. Who was generating more downforce? Who is finding out stuff that is going to make them quicker? Finally, I realised that my decision had to be based on two things:The project and the people.

“And when I started discussing more in detail with James, I realised that he had put together a very strong project here in Williams.

“He was forming a team with a vision, with a project, together with Dorilton that I think is going to bring this team back to the front with very strong leadership, with a vision that immediately, from the beginning, made me, let’s say, fall in love with the project and trust his leadership.”

Sainz makes McLaren comparison

Sainz spent two years at McLaren prior to his stint with Ferrari.

During his spell at Woking, McLaren progressed up the standings, finishing fourth in 2019 and then third in 2020.

Sainz felt that when he left McLaren, they “could be world champions in the future” - which ultimately came true in 2024.

“Then I say people, but it’s part of the same thing, the people in the end. I remember when I left McLaren, I really thought there was really good people there, and that team could be world champions in the future,” he added.

“McLaren ended up being world champion last year, and I said: ‘Okay, I need to trust my instinct.’ I know Williams have a good project. They have the backing, and they have good people.

“And in the end, this combination of two things made me really believe in Williams and come and join you guys.”