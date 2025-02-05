Ferrari workers rewarded with five-figure bonus after record profit

Ferrari workers have been rewarded with a €14,400 bonus after a year of record profits.

Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo

Five-thousand Ferrari staff have been paid a bonus of €14,400 each after the Italian luxury car maker enjoyed better than expected profits in 2024.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna announced the bonus, which marks an increase of €900 compared to the €13,500 paid out in 2023, on Tuesday, according to ANSA.

It comes after Ferrari’s net profit surged by 21 percent in 2024 to €1.53 billion.

Ferrari had already enjoyed a record year of profits in 2023.

As a result of the bumper profits, Ferrari are set to revise their 2025 targets.

During the announcement, Vigna confirmed six new Ferrari models would be launched this year, including Ferrari’s first-ever electric car.

"We have never talked about an electric transition, but about addition,” Vigna said.

“We are not leaving something to replace it with another, but we are adding the fully electric traction car to the thermal and hybrid ones. We are proceeding as planned.”

The Ferrari F1 team has been boosted by the arrival of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for the upcoming 2025 season.

Ferrari’s share price soared more than 10% to hit a new record on the New York Stock Exchange upon news of Hamilton’s bombshell move to the Scuderia last February.

That saw Ferrari’s company value increase by almost $7 billion.

Ferrari’s company value rocketing highlighted the wider impact of Hamilton’s decision to quit Mercedes after 12 years and join F1’s most famous team.

Hamilton is currently conducting an extensive pre-season testing programme with Ferrari as he gears up to make his grand prix debut for the team at the season opener in Australia on 16 March. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Ferrari workers rewarded with five-figure bonus after record profit
