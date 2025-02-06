Pierre Gasly names ambitious Alpine F1 2025 goal

Pierre Gasly has set an ambitious target for Alpine to finish inside the top-five of the F1 constructors’ championship in 2025.

The Frenchman believes the aim is ”achievable” for Alpine, who largely endured a difficult 2024 campaign. After a dreadful start and having one of the slowest cars on the grid, the team did make encouraging progress towards the end of the season.

Alpine had sat ninth in the standings for much of the year but a surprise double podium at a wet and chaotic Sao Paulo Grand Prix boosted the French outfit up to sixth, which they held onto.

"I'll go with a top five in the constructors', because that's what I want and I think that's definitely achievable," Gasly stated with confidence at the Autosport Awards.

"Obviously deep inside me I'd like more than that, but I've got to be objective and know that it's going to be a tight field, a competitive field, and I don't expect massive change compared to last year.”

Just how ‘achievable’ is it?

Alpine ended last term on 65 points, just seven points clear of nearest rivals Haas and 29 behind Aston Martin, who finished a distant fifth.

Based on how the season concluded from a competitive standpoint, fifth place is certainly within reach if Alpine can string together a more consistent 2025 campaign.

A shock double podium in Brazil vaulted Alpine up to P6

Finishing ahead of one of McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull or Mercedes, however, is extremely unlikely.

Mercedes ended last year with four victories and 468 points with a huge 374-point gap back to Aston Martin.

For now, F1’s ‘top-four’ feels unbreachable.

P5 could be possible if Aston Martin fail to make significant gains but much will depend on the performance of Gasly’s teammate Jack Doohan.

Gasly scored 42 of Alpine’s 65 points last season, with former teammate Esteban Ocon bringing home 23.

Ocon has now joined Haas alongside highly-rated F1 rookie Oliver Bearman.

Haas looked on course to claim P6 in the constructors’ championship before Alpine’s late surge last year.

With Gasly and Ocon both likely to regularly feature inside the top-10, a lot will hinge on how their respective rookie teammates fare.

And for Alpine to sneak ahead of Aston Martin, they will need Lance Stroll to continue to underperform alongside two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who once again did much of the heavy lifting for the team in 2024.