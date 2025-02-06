Jean Todt provides rare Michael Schumacher update after ‘regular’ visits

Jean Todt opens up on his "regular" visits to see F1 icon Michael Schumacher.

Jean Todt and Michael Schumacher formed an iconic partnership at Ferrari
Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt has provided rare insight on his visits to see F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher, 56, has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

He was placed into a medically induced coma and brought home in September 2014 to continue his rehabilitation.

The Schumacher family have kept his medical condition private and provided very few updates.

Only a select few people have been allowed to visit Schumacher, including his ex-Ferrari boss Todt.

The former FIA president was team principal at Ferrari during the height of Schumacher’s dominance as the German racked up five consecutive championship wins with the Scuderia.

Todt says he continues to visit Schumacher regularly.

“The family has decided not to answer the question [regarding Schumacher’s condition], a choice that I respect,” Todt told Italian publication La Repubblica.

“I see him regularly and with affection, him and his family. Our bond goes beyond the past work.

“It is part of my life, which today is very far from Formula 1.”

Speaking in a Netflix documentary about the seven-time world champion in 2021, Schumacher’s wife Corinna said he is “different, but he’s here”.

"'Private is private', as he always said. It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael,” she explained.

“We live together at home. We do therapy.

"We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

"And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. And we are getting on with our lives."

She added: "He still shows me how strong he is every day.

"We're trying to carry on as a family."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

