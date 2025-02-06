Eddie Jordan shares update on his battle with cancer

Eddie Jordan shares a health update as he battles cancer.

Eddie Jordan
Eddie Jordan

Legendary F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has revealed he’s undergoing chemotherapy following his diagnosis of prostate and bladder cancer. 

At the end of 2024, Jordan confirmed on the Formula for Success podcast that he was battling an “aggressive” form of cancer, which had spread to his pelvis and spine.

Jordan, who famously ran the Jordan Grand Prix F1 team from 1991 to 2005, continues to battle against it.

The Irishman is in the middle of receiving chemotherapy as he spends the winter months in South Africa.

Jordan provided an update on his health on the latest Formula for Success podcast episode: “I am in the middle of a chemo cycle at the moment. It happened to be on today when we’re doing this recording in good shape.

“I must say, look guys and girls, don’t be afraid. Go and get tested. I will just leave it at that. I don’t want to be a gramophone record going round and round. The reality is that there’s a great chance of survival. There’s an unbelievable opportunity of good medical care everywhere in the world now.

“Chemotherapy, they seem to have their act together. Cape Town has been brilliant. I’ve had four chemo so far.

“Another plan to - so you never know if it hasn’t completely gone. Might have to go for another one or two. You wouldn’t want your very best friend to have chemo because it’s not very desirable, but at the same time the outlook and future is great. God bless those guys in the medical field.”

Jordan spending time with Newey

As Jordan continues to fight against cancer, he’s been spending a lot of time with Adrian Newey.

Jordan is Newey’s manager, and with the F1 design guru on gardening leave before his new adventure with Aston Martin, they’re both enjoying some time off in South Africa.

“His little holiday, his little gardening leave is coming fast to a close,” Jordan added.

“He’s here in Cape Town with me. We’re having breakfast tomorrow before he flies off [to begin with Aston Martin]. He spends a lot of time here. Amanda [Newey’s wife] is South African.

“They have a couple of homes, they enjoy their time here. They sometimes send their dogs down here.” 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

