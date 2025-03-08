Valtteri Bottas animosity theory dismissed amid new Mercedes garage dynamic

Valtteri Bottas and George Russell will not revisit their brief rivalry as they join forces at Mercedes, it has been claimed.

Bottas was put under severe pressure by Russell for his Mercedes seat in 2020 and 2021, and they collided at the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix during that period.

Russell eventually would replace Bottas, alongside Lewis Hamilton, at Mercedes. But Bottas is now returning as a reserve driver, backing up Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

“Not at all, it’s all in the past,” Connor McDonagh told the Crash F1 podcast about the Bottas v Russell history.

“Russell wanted Valtteri’s seat, and obviously Valtteri wanted to keep it.

“Valtteri is one of the nicest and easiest drivers to work with. Toto has already outlined that his role is to mentor Antonelli, as well.

“Having Bottas on the sidelines? He’s a great personality to have in the team.

“In terms of pace, he should still be on the grid. He is a great asset.

“Russell will be the team leader, he’s the main man now.

“Anything like that is in the past.”

Valtteri Bottas 'opportunity' to return to F1 in 2026

Lewis Larkam added: ““I don’t think there will be any issues.

“It was four years, it was completely different. Mercedes were in a fierce title fight with Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen. Bottas was seen as a key figure to help Mercedes and Hamilton win those titles.

“Russell was, at the time, the up-and-coming superstar trying to impress and earn that seat, which he ultimately did.

“We’re in a different situation now. Bottas sees this as an opportunity to prove his worth - I agree he’s unlucky to miss out on a [race seat].

“This is an opportunity to stay involved in the sport with an eye on a seat for 2026.

“I don’t think - even in Bottas’ wildest dreams - he’s expecting that to come at Mercedes.

“This is about staying in the circle and waiting to see what else opens up.

“With Cadillac coming in 2026, there is a clear opportunity there. There will be two more seats opening up.

“He and Sergio Perez are obvious candidates for a new team who want an experienced driver.”