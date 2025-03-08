Valtteri Bottas animosity theory dismissed amid new Mercedes garage dynamic

“This is about staying in the circle and waiting to see what else opens up."

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas and George Russell will not revisit their brief rivalry as they join forces at Mercedes, it has been claimed.

Bottas was put under severe pressure by Russell for his Mercedes seat in 2020 and 2021, and they collided at the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix during that period.

Russell eventually would replace Bottas, alongside Lewis Hamilton, at Mercedes. But Bottas is now returning as a reserve driver, backing up Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

“Not at all, it’s all in the past,” Connor McDonagh told the Crash F1 podcast about the Bottas v Russell history.

DOWNLOAD CRASH F1 PODCAST

“Russell wanted Valtteri’s seat, and obviously Valtteri wanted to keep it.

“Valtteri is one of the nicest and easiest drivers to work with. Toto has already outlined that his role is to mentor Antonelli, as well.

“Having Bottas on the sidelines? He’s a great personality to have in the team.

“In terms of pace, he should still be on the grid. He is a great asset.

“Russell will be the team leader, he’s the main man now.

“Anything like that is in the past.”

Valtteri Bottas 'opportunity' to return to F1 in 2026

Lewis Larkam added: ““I don’t think there will be any issues.

“It was four years, it was completely different. Mercedes were in a fierce title fight with Red Bull, Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen. Bottas was seen as a key figure to help Mercedes and Hamilton win those titles.

“Russell was, at the time, the up-and-coming superstar trying to impress and earn that seat, which he ultimately did.

“We’re in a different situation now. Bottas sees this as an opportunity to prove his worth - I agree he’s unlucky to miss out on a [race seat].

“This is an opportunity to stay involved in the sport with an eye on a seat for 2026.

“I don’t think - even in Bottas’ wildest dreams - he’s expecting that to come at Mercedes.

“This is about staying in the circle and waiting to see what else opens up.

“With Cadillac coming in 2026, there is a clear opportunity there. There will be two more seats opening up.

“He and Sergio Perez are obvious candidates for a new team who want an experienced driver.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
11s ago
Experienced F1 driver identified who will be beaten by young teammate in 2025
Esteban Ocon
F1 News
1h ago
Helmut Marko suggests McLaren held 0.3s advantage over Red Bull in F1 testing
Helmut Marko
MotoGP News
1h ago
"Gut feeling" worry about KTM's money problems
Brad Binder
MotoGP News
3h ago
Franco Morbidelli on last roll of the dice to stop ‘career slipping away’
Franco Morbidelli
F1 News
3h ago
Valtteri Bottas animosity theory dismissed amid new Mercedes garage dynamic
Valtteri Bottas

More News

MotoGP News
5h ago
Alex Marquez explains how Ducati GP23 struggles are helping on the GP24
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
5h ago
Fernando Alonso praised for personal growth off-track: “He was a different person”
Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
7h ago
Pecco Bagnaia predicts performance upturn at upcoming MotoGP tracks “more on my side”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
7h ago
“What’s the point?” Admission from mystery F1 team boss
F1
NASCAR News
7h ago
Legge wants to prove she belongs in NASCAR on Phoenix debut
Katherine Legge