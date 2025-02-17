How to watch F1 75: Schedule, timing, how to follow F1 launch show

This is how to follow F1’s 2025 season launch - F1 75 Live - from The O2 in London.

As F1 celebrates its 75th anniversary, the official season launch is on Tuesday evening.

At 8pm UK time, all 10 teams will show off their 2025 F1 car liveries for the first time.

All of your favourite drivers will be present, including Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red, as the new season officially gets underway with this “historic” event.

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen has a new teammate in Liam Lawson for the upcoming season.

Will Red Bull tweak their iconic livery for 2025?

McLaren are the reigning F1 constructors’ champions and are one of just two teams to keep the same driver pairing as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri look to win the title this year.

It’s a new era for Mercedes, with Andrea Kimi Antonelli taking over from Hamilton and George Russell is expected to lead the team in 2025.

When is F1 75 Live?

F1’s launch event will take place on February 18 at The O2 in London.

The event will start at 8pm UK time and last approximately two hours.

How to follow F1 75 Live on Crash

Crash.net will run a dedicated live blog throughout the day to bring you the latest from The O2 in London.

Keep across Crash.net’s X and Instagram accounts for additional photos and coverage of F1’s launch event. 

How to follow F1 75 Live from anywhere

F1 fans can watch the show for free live via F1’s official YouTube channel from 8pm UK time.

It will also be shown on their various social media channels, such as X.

How to follow F1 75 Live on TV

British fans can watch F1 75 Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 from 8pm UK time.

How to watch F1 75: Schedule, timing, how to follow F1 launch show
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

