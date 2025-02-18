Michael Schumacher’s wife issues statement after blackmail court case

The wife of Michael Schumacher has criticised the “lenient” sentence given to their former bodyguard over a blackmail plot.

The Schumacher family have appealed the sentence for Markus Fritsche.

Three men were given punishments in a German court last week after they threatened to release videos and photos of Schumacher, who has not been seen in public since his life-changing skiing accident in December 2013.

Yilmaz Tozturkan, a nightclub bouncer, was given a three-year prison sentence over the plot which attempted to extort £12m. His son Daniel Lins received a six-month suspended sentence.

Fritsche, Schumacher’s former bodyguard, was given a two-year suspended sentence.

"We have appealed against what we consider to be the far too lenient sentence for Mr. F.," a statement from Corinna Schumacher, Michael's wife, was quoted by Sky Germany.

"In my opinion, he was the mastermind behind this.

"What still shocks me most is the massive breach of trust.

“He should receive a punishment that deters any potential copycats."

The Schumacher camp had already expressed their worry at the sentences handed out.

Thilo Damm, the family’s lawyer, said they planned to appeal.

Damm said: “We do not agree with everything the court said.

“You can rest assured that we will exhaust all legal possibilities at our disposal.

“We don’t know where the missing hard drive is. So there is the possibility of another threat through the back door.”