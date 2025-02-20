Liam Lawson dodges Red Bull No 2 driver talk by outlining "clear goal" for 2025

Liam Lawson refused to get drawn into playing a supporting role to Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025, outlining that ensuring the team is challenging for the F1 constructors’ title is the “clear goal” for the new season.

Lawson has been promoted to Red Bull after just 11 races in F1.

While Lawson lacked the outright results against Yuki Tsunoda at RB, Red Bull were impressed by how quickly he's adapted to F1 and the mental fortitude he’s shown.

Lawson also received plaudits for his aggressive wheel-to-wheel driving, which was highlighted by his intense on-track battles with Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez.

Speaking to media, including Crash.net, ahead of F1 75 Live on Tuesday, Lawson was asked whether his sole role in 2025 was to support Verstappen’s title pursuit.

Lawson dodged the question and said: “I mean the team’s goal is to win the constructors’ and obviously they weren’t able to do that last year and that’s the clear goal going into this year.

“So obviously we’re doing the best job we can to make the car as fast as possible. And for me, if we’re in a position that we’re fighting for winning the constructors’, then I’m doing my job.

“So I think that’s really where the team’s goal for me and their expectation for me is at, outside of obviously my goals in Formula 1.”

Red Bull slipped back to third in the constructors’ standings in 2024 - their lowest finish since 2019 - predominantly due to Perez’s poor form in the second half of the year.

Lawson notes positives of Verstappen challenge

Lawson has the daunting task of going up against Verstappen in 2025.

Verstappen has dismantled his last three teammates.

Pierre Gasly was sacked after just half a season, while Alex Albon had to sit on the sidelines in 2021 following a horrible full season at Red Bull.

While Perez lasted four whole seasons, the Mexican’s form quickly tailed off after some promise across those campaigns.

“Still, Lawson sees the positives of having Verstappen as a teammate,” Lawson added. “For me getting to learn off everything he’s doing, there’s really nobody better to do that.

“So yeah, it’s more about making the most and taking advantage of that rather than thinking about it in a way that’s going to obviously put extra pressure on me.”