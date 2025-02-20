Martin Brundle: "I'm one sentence away from the end of my career"

F1 legend Martin Brundle admits he worries his broadcasting career could end at any moment.

Martin Brundle interviews boxer Anthony Joshua
Martin Brundle interviews boxer Anthony Joshua

F1 legend Martin Brundle says he is left “terrified” by feeling like he is “one sentence away” from his career potentially being ended.

Following his retirement from racing, Brundle has turned to broadcasting and has been helping calling the shots on F1 for decades as a co-commentator and pundit.

In the role Brundle also carries out his now-famous F1 grid walks where he hunts down VIPs and celebrities to interview moments before the start of each grand prix.

The 65-year-old Briton has had plenty of amusing and chaotic moments over the years due to the unscripted nature of his interviews, including excruciatingly-awkward meetings with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Thee Stallion.

Brundle has admitted he worries about losing his job or being ‘cancelled’ during what he described as being “pure car crash television”.

Martin Brundle on his infamous grid walks

"I'm one sentence away from the end of my career at all times, or being cancelled,” Brundle told The Sun at F1’s season launch event at London’s O2 Arena.

"I'm terrified of the whole thing, because it's live and it's just pure car crash television.

"Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, I don't know, getting knocked about by security guards. They're the ones that people like.

"And then I meet some really lovely, fascinating, world-class people, politicians and royalty and movie stars, and I'm very privileged with the people I meet on the grid.”

Brundle conceded he accepts some celebrities know nothing about the sport, but persists to speak to them regardless.

"I understand that," Brundle said. "Because we watch Formula 1 year in, year out, racing ourselves, and they're on the grid and they actually don't know anything about it, and quite clearly don't really want to be there.

“They're just selling a movie or something. I get that, but for Formula 1, they are A-listers.”

Explaining his preparation, Brundle added: "I get a list through on it, race morning, with 70 people on it. Half of them don't turn up, but you get through and you're like, 'I've not heard of many of those'. Oh, 65 million followers on Instagram. Oh, 140 million followers on Instagram.

"How did I not hear of these people? Clearly somebody has. I think it's all part of the incoming tide, all the boats float higher. That's part of why something like this works today, and it hasn't happened in the past."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

