Ferrari legends reveal stance on Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster F1 switch

Three Ferrari legends have cast their verdict on Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster switch to the Scuderia for the 2025 F1 season.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton shocked the F1 world by announcing last February that he would be leaving Mercedes after 12 years to team up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

There has been huge anticipation surrounding the move ever since it was confirmed, and that has only increased since Hamilton has been ramping up his preparations for his debut campaign with Ferrari in recent weeks.

1992 world champion Nigel Mansell, who claimed three victories across two seasons for Ferrari, has backed Hamilton for success.

“40 years young! I think it’s absolutely brilliant, I have to say,” Mansell told Sky Sports at Tuesday night’s F1 season launch event at London’s O2 Arena.

“I think he’s got most of the fans behind him. I’m certainly behind him. I think he can do it.

“It’s so exciting for him and Ferrari, I think it will be the most amazing year to watch and have the excitement before us.”

Ferrari legends on Lewis Hamilton

Jean Alesi took his sole grand prix win for Ferrari in 1995. The Frenchman claims Hamilton has made an immediate impression at Maranello.

“I know many people in Ferrari and he [Hamilton] impressed everybody,” Alesi said.

“He impressed everybody from his presence, the way he presented himself to the team. It was a cultural shock for Ferrari to have such a champion.

“Without taking anything from Charles and Carlos, but so far he impressed everybody.

“Charles is going to be definitely going to be more competitive, having such a champion with him. Lewis will give him definitely more motivation.

“It’s F1, you have to be tough and fast and that is the case for Charles.”

Meanwhile, racing legend Mario Andretti, believes it will be important for Hamilton to get up to speed quickly at his new home.

“Obviously it’s not going to be easy, because he has to really ambient himself with the new division,” the 1978 world champion said.

“But he’s with the right group. Ferrari can provide what he needs and it’s going to be really interesting.

“I hope he quickly ambients himself and everybody is looking forward to it. I am.”