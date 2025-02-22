Flavio Briatore details Franco Colapinto “promise” amid Jack Doohan speculation

“We do all the effort with the engineers to make sure he has the right car to do the job. And after [that], we’ll see.”

Flavio Briatore
Flavio Briatore

Flavio Briatore has labelled Franco Colapinto “one of the important assets” for Alpine, while detailing his promise to the Argentine.

Earlier this year, Colapinto was announced as one of Alpine’s test and reserve drivers for the upcoming season.

Briatore spoke publicly about being interested in Colapinto, leading to intense speculation that he could replace Jack Doohan.

Alpine have insisted that Doohan’s position isn’t under immediate threat and will start the season as one of their two drivers. 

However, with Briatore’s track record of making brutal decisions throughout his successful F1 career as team boss, Doohan will be under pressure to perform in 2025.

Doohan has batted off any questions about Colapinto, citing the fact he was a reserve driver last year on a long-term deal. 

Speaking of Colapinto, Briatore told Eltrece: “He’s quick. He’s a very, very good driver. He needs some experience, but we believe in Franco. We were fighting to have Franco in the team. And for the future, Franco is one of the most important assets for us.

“In Formula 1, what is important is the timing. He’s a nice guy, and he respects the sponsors. He has a very good conversation with all the engineering. He’s working very hard in this moment with us. I’m very happy.”

Flavio Briatore’s “promise” to Franco Colapinto

Many expect Colapinto’s full-time debut with Alpine to be a matter of when, not if.

During his impressive stint at Williams, it was widely reported that any team wanting to sign him would have to pay approximately £20m.

Colapinto’s hefty release fee and his dip in form meant that interest held by Christian Horner and Red Bull dissipated.

Williams could not give him a drive after they had already signed Carlos Sainz from Ferrari.

Alpine had already confirmed Doohan, alongside Pierre Gasly, but crucially, on a one-year deal.

Explaining the “promise” he’s made to Colapinto, Briatore added: “The promise is we will try all the best to put Franco in the position to do the job. This is what we need to be doing.

“We do all the effort with the engineers to make sure he has the right car to do the job. And after [that], we’ll see.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

