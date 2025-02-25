Prominent Red Bull F1 mechanic ‘hangs up race suit’ for new role

High-profile Red Bull F1 mechanic Calum Nicholas has announced he is taking on a new role for 2025.

Nicholas, a prominent member of the Red Bull crew as senior power unit assembly technician alongside a pit stop position, has revealed he is stepping back from his mechanic role after 10 years.

He will begin an “exciting new role” as a Red Bull Racing ambassador.

"The time has come to hang up my race suit,” Nicholas wrote on social media. ”It's a career that I'm incredibly proud to look back on. To all of those who’ve been a part of this amazing journey, thank you!

“For the last decade of my life I've been very fortunate to work with an incredible group of people, in a team like no other. So, today, I'm very pleased to announce that I'll be taking on an exciting new role, as a Red Bull Racing ambassador!”

Nicholas recently became an author with his book Life in the Pitlane being published on 27 February.

It is unclear at this stage whether Nicholas’s decision comes with immediate effect, or whether he will be part of Red Bull’s crew during pre-season testing in Bahrain this week.

Red Bull are looking to win back the constructors’ championship in 2025 after slipping to third place in the standings last term.

Max Verstappen, who has won the last four drivers’ titles, is going for a fifth successive crown.

Red Bull provided a first look at their 2025 challenger, the RB21, on Tuesday.

The RB21 is set to make its on track debut later today, with Verstappen and new teammate Liam Lawson splitting driving duties in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari 'really exciting'

Nicholas recently cast his verdict on Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster transfer from Mercedes to Red Bull's fellow F1 rivals Ferrari.

“It’s really exciting,” Nicholas told TalkSport as part of a press tour promoting his new book. “I think if you’re going to get the best out of Lewis, it’s going to be when he’s fired up like a new opportunity like this at Ferrari.

“I think we’re all aware it clearly means a great deal to him. Ferrari, with its history and passion, is something that a lot of drivers want to have as a part of their careers.

“It will be really exciting. I think he and Charles Leclerc will work really well together. I think from the limited interaction I have with Charles, he seemed like the kind of guy who’s always going to want to learn from someone with sort of the experience of Lewis and I think Lewis will take great pleasure of taking the team back to glory.”