Aston Martin make Adrian Newey promise ahead of his arrival next week

Aston Martin F1 team principal Andy Cowell has vowed not to “stifle” Adrian Newey when he begins work with the team next week.

Newey officially starts work at Aston Martin on March 3, taking up the role of managing technical partner.

The 66-year-old will spearhead Aston Martin’s F1 design team as they look to fight for world titles shortly.

Newey is a major part of a recent managerial restructure, which has seen Cowell take over as team principal and Mike Krack moved to a trackside role.

Newey is expected to have a significant influence on next year’s car - rather than the 2025 one - given that the AMR25 has just been launched.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Cowell spoke about the need to “harness” Newey’s talent.

“Adrian is very competitive, he’s very creative, and as an organisation we need to harness that, not stifle it. All the people that operate in the creative area, how do we provide an amazing environment, both personally as you come to work, as you work in the building with other people?

“How do we make sure the tools are top drawer - the CFD, the wind tunnel, the manufacturing facilities? And therefore I think that’s the thing that inspires creative people.”

Cowell details Aston Martin “dream”

Aston Martin have invested heavily over the past few years.

Led by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, their Silverstone headquarters has undergone a drastic upgrade.

Newey and Cowell are part of a number of high-profile signings, while Enrico Cardille has joined the team from Ferrari.

The “dream” for Aston Martin is clear for the upcoming seasons.

“We’re working exceptionally hard to make the racing car our prime focus, to work together in a collaborative way, a high-performance team,” Cowell added.

“We believe by working like that we’ll get quicker and quicker. We want to win races, we want to win championships, we would like our drivers to be first and second in the drivers’ championship, and we’d love to win back-to-back championships.

“That’s the dream, to have the racing green car to see the chequered flag first, and to do it race after race after race.

“But we’re realistic, we understand that our opponents are exceptionally strong and therefore we need to set tough targets, both in terms of performance and the time that we achieve them, and not leave any gaps, not have any regrets as we go forward.”