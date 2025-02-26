One F1 driver’s “body language” hints at testing worry, “weren’t many smiles”

Concern in the garage of a Formula 1 team just hours into pre-season Bahrain testing

Nico Hulkenberg
One Formula 1 driver was already showing signs of concern on the first morning of preseason Bahrain testing.

Sauber newcomer Nico Hulkenberg was spotted looking sheepish after his first run on Wednesday morning.

Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz reported his telling insights from outside the Sauber garage.

“I hope Gabriel Bortoleto has a better run than Nico Hulkenberg has had this morning,” Kravitz said.

“Because, if body language is anything to go by, and I’ve followed Hulkenberg’s entire F1 career, he hasn’t had the most happy session.

“He’s just got out of the car. It looks like they’re breaking for an early lunch, an hour-and-a-half before the break in Bahrain. Enough time for Hulkenberg to get out and debrief with his engineer.

“Optimistically, it looks like Sauber are steady at the moment.

“There was some attention to the right-hand side of the floor, which some mechanics have been taking a look at.

“Hulkenberg has been talking to Mattia Binotto at the back of the garage, giving his debrief.

“There weren’t many smiles! Rubbing the head, scratching the chin…

“There have been upgrades on the personnel front.

“I can see Giampolo Dall’Ara who I used to see in the Sauber BMW days, for those with a long memory.

“He’s back on the Sauber pit wall. So is Inaki Rueda - he was a Ferrari strategist.

“The car? Sauber seems to have improved, not a huge one.

“There is a different front wing, the nose looks the same.

“Obviously they’ve got a lot of improvement to find.”

Last year, Sauber’s Guanyu Zhou scored only four points. Valtteri Bottas scored none.

The team have changed both drivers for 2025, their last year before evolving into Audi.

Sauber 'focus' for F1 2025 identified

Sam Collins explained: “Look at Sauber in context. This is their last year in F1.

“It’s a bit sad - they sad Mercedes and BMW backing. Since then they’ve wandered around with Ferrari power units, never near the front.

“Next year they become the Audi Formula 1 team and that’s the focus.

“When I look at the car, it’s incredibly similar to the concept of last year.

“This season is all about building to next year, that’s what Binotto is focused on.

“They are going to lose the Ferrari power unit. They are doing their own transmission - the reason is to build their own gear boxes when they have the Audi power unit next year.

“Being last in the constructors’ last year? They won’t be too upset being last in the constructors’ midway next year.

“Yes, they lose money but they can afford it. But it also means you have the biggest aerodynamic testing allowance for the development of the 2026 car.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

