Kimi Raikkonen’s ex-F1 engineer spotted in Bahrain pit lane with a new team

Kimi Raikkonen’s former Ferrari engineer, David Greenwood, has been spotted at Alpine during 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Greenwood has joined Alpine as their racing director.

The British engineer has a wealth of F1 experience, stretching back to 2000 with BAR Honda.

Greenwood played a key role in Fernando Alonso’s F1 title wins in 2005 and 2006 at Enstone before moving to Marussia - one of the three new teams - in 2010.

After four years at Marussia/Manor, Greenwood took up the role as race engineer at Ferrari.

He was Raikkonen’s engineer up until 2018 before leaving the organisation.

Since then, Greenwood has fulfilled a number of roles in the World Endurance Championship.

Interestingly, Greenwood headed Hitech Grand Prix’s possible F1 entry, working alongside Oliver Oakes, Alpine’s team principal.

Greenwood was seen in Alpine team kit, musing with Flavio Briatore in the middle of day two of testing in Bahrain.

Alpine F1 signing praised by pundits

Greenwood’s impressive reputation in the F1 paddock is widespread.

David Croft and Karun Chandhok discussed how Greenwood is a “tough character” and someone who “talks common sense”.

Croft said initially: “Who you might remember from your Manor/Marussia days or you might remember from his days as Kimi Raikkonen’s race engineer at Ferrari.”

Chandhok replied: “He was also at the Enstone team before that. He’s a tough character, Dave, isn’t? He doesn’t suffer fools.”

Croft added: “No he doesn’t. I have a lot of time for Dave though. Not only does he not suffer fools gladly, he talks a lot of common sense. He’s been there at the sharp end for many many years in Formula 1. Took a break out, went into the World Endurance Championship.

Chandhok concluded: “He went to work for Oliver Oakes on the Hitech F1 project - stillborn Hitech project and then carried on as the technical director across his junior formula teams.

“I think when Manor folded in F1 they went to the World Endurance Championship. Very, very experienced. Been around the pit lane a lot.”