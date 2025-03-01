Lewis Hamilton’s “don’t have a wife and kids” theory for F1 hunger

Lewis Hamilton mentions retirement and ongoing F1 longevity

Lewis Hamilton made reference to his personal life to demonstrate his ongoing dedication to Formula 1.

Hamilton has completed the three-day pre-season test at Bahrain, his first official F1 sessions in a Ferrari.

His switch from Mercedes ended a three-year spell without a competitive car, but was also the exit from the team which helped him to six of his seven drivers’ championships.

At Ferrari, Hamilton can eclipse Michael Schumacher if he wins an eighth title.

Age is an opponent, though. Hamilton is 40-years-old, and only Fernando Alonso is older on the current F1 grid.

But Hamilton insists that comparisons to Alonso, or anybody, are unfounded.

Lewis Hamilton denies comparison to F1 rivals

“I’m the first and only Black driver that’s ever been in this sport. I’m built different,” he told TIME.

“I’ve been through a lot. I’ve had my own journey. You can’t compare me to another 40-year-old, past or present, Formula One driver in history.

"Because they are nothing like me. I’m hungry, driven, don’t have a wife and kids.

“I’m focused on one thing, and that’s winning. That’s my No. 1 priority.”

He added: “The old man is a state of mind. Of course your body ages. But I’m never going to be an old man.”

Hamilton’s new contract with Ferrari will take him, at least, into the 2026 season.

F1’s new engine regulations begin next year, creating an opportunity for every team to build an era of dominance.

Whoever best interprets the new rules could find themselves with the fastest car for several years, like Red Bull recently or Hamilton’s Mercedes beforehand.

Hamilton plans to be around to find out if Ferrari can be that team.

“What I can tell you is, retirement is nowhere on my radar,” says Hamilton.

“I could be here until I’m 50, who knows.”

Hamilton calls Max Verstappen, his rival who is seeking a fifth drivers’ title in a row in 2026, “absolutely” beatable.

He added: “I know exactly where the North Star is. I know where I need to go.

“I know how to get there. It’s far, and it’s going to be tough to get there, but I know I’ve got all the ingredients, all the people, an amazing team around me.

“So it’s how much you want it. And I can’t express to you how much I want it.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

