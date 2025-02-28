Fernando Alonso replaces unwell Lance Stroll to round out F1 testing

Lance Stroll has been withdrawn from F1 testing duties due to being unwell.

Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll

Fernando Alonso has replaced Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll for the final part of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Stroll was originally meant to get behind the wheel of the AMR25 on Friday morning but Aston Martin swapped their line-up around after revealing the Canadian “wasn’t feeling 100 per cent” overnight.

Alonso instead stepped in to take part in the final morning of the three-day test, giving Stroll longer to recover.

Stroll did complete 34 laps in the afternoon, setting a time good enough for 12th in the leaderboard, but then returned to the garage and was not seen for over an hour.

Aston Martin mechanics were then spotted swapping the seat and preparing their car for Alonso to return with around one and a half hours left on the clock.

The two-time world champion has since returned to the circuit to complete Aston Martin’s pre-season testing programme.

“Following an initial session in the car today Lance subsequently felt unwell. Fernando will finish the test today,” an Aston Martin spokesperson told Crash.net

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

