Mystery surrounds shock Dmitry Mazepin F1 paddock return

Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin was spotted in the F1 paddock during the final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The shock return of Mazepin, whose chemical giant company Uralkali briefly sponsored the Haas F1 team until its contract was terminated as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, caused a stir on Friday.

Mazepin, the father of former F1 driver Nikita, made his first appearance in the paddock since Uralkali’s title sponsorship with Haas ended, but question marks surrounded why he was there.

While Nikita Mazepin is banned from racing under the Russian flag, neither he or his father have been barred from entering the F1 paddock as long as they have the credentials required.

But according to ESPN, no team or F1 itself could confirm who had been responsible for granting Mazepin with paddock access.

Alpine, Mercedes and Haas all said that the paddock pass had not come from them, ESPN report.

"Dmitry was on a personal visit. He has remained friends with many people in the Formula 1 family and was happy to see them in Bahrain,” A representative for Mazepin told ESPN.

Mazepin has links to both the Mercedes and Haas teams, as well as Alpine. He is understood to have visited the hospitality facilities at Mercedes, as well as paying a visit to Alpine.

Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes’ Hitech Grand Prix team was sponsored by Mazepin’s Uralkali firm, and was one the teams his son drove for as he came up through the junior categories.

"I've said hello to him, I haven't met him,” Oakes is quoted as saying by ESPN when asked about Mazepin’s presence in the F1 paddock.

"Yes, he's a friend of mine, yes I used to be together with him in Hitech. He was here catching up with another friend of his. It's nice to see him. I'm not going to go into that, the world's a crazy place".

Mazepin’s surprise appearance also comes amid the backdrop of speculation that the Alpine F1 team may be sold, something Renault chief executive Luca de Meo has strenuously denied.

RacingNews365 report that Mazepin entered the paddock via a “rotational pass”, with prior guest approval not required.

No record of any application reportedly exists on F1’s systems.