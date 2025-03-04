Toto Wolff’s Max Verstappen promise to Lewis Hamilton revealed

A promise between Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton surrounding Max Verstappen has been revealed in the new season of Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

One of the focus points of an episode of season seven of Netflix’s fly-on-the-wall documentary series centres around which driver would replace Hamilton after the seven-time world champion shocked the F1 world by announcing he would leave Mercedes to join Ferrari from 2025.

A behind-the-scenes conversation between Wolff and his wife Susie in their Monaco home revealed Mercedes’ stance on who should take the seat vacated by Hamilton and partner George Russell.

Carlos Sainz, who eventually signed for Williams following his Ferrari exit, and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, were discussed.

"So Carlos [Sainz] is somebody to look at. He's had some really good performances," Toto says. "Fernando [Alonso], I mean, race pace, racecraft is still very good.”

Susie replies: "You're not going to be starting a new era with a long contract with Fernando, it's an interim,” before asking Toto: "You don't think Max is an option?"

Toto then responds: "I think he is. But, if you win all the races in a season, I think he is.”

Susie adds: "There's not much reason to leave.”

Toto then continues: “I haven't spoken to him because I promised Lewis I wouldn't talk to him but I will have the conversation now.”

Did Hamilton want to avoid Verstappen?

Verstappen, Norris
Verstappen, Norris

Wolff’s comments suggest that he promised to Hamilton that he would not consider signing Verstappen while the Briton was at Mercedes.

The 40-year-old Briton had previously said he would “100 per cent” be open to being teammates with Verstappen but claimed the Red Bull driver wanted to avoid going head-to-head with him in equal machinery.

"I 100 per cent would be more than happy to race against him [Verstappen] in an equal car," Hamilton told Sky Sports back in 2023.

On Verstappen, he later added: "I don't think he wants me to be his team-mate.”

Wolff’s Drive to Survive revelation alludes to Hamilton not being particularly keen to be partnered with Verstappen.

Mercedes pushed to sign Verstappen in 2024, with Wolff admitting to holding talks with the Dutchman’s representatives about driving for the Silver Arrows.

While Mercedes ultimately opted to promote their teenage prodigy Kimi Antonelli for 2025, Wolff has not given up hopes of one day luring Verstappen  to his team.

