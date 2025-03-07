Lewis Hamilton makes preparation claim as Ferrari F1 debut looms

Lewis Hamilton believes he is as “best prepared” as he can be heading into his first F1 season with Ferrari.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has spent the past month acclimatising himself with Ferrari after making a blockbuster switch over the winter from rivals Mercedes, who he raced with for 12 seasons.

Hamilton has completed an extensive private testing programme in older Ferrari F1 cars, as well as getting one-and-a-half days behind the wheel of the famous Italian team’s 2025 challenger, the SF-25, in Bahrain.

Despite only getting a short period of time to get up to speed with Ferrari, Hamilton feels he is in the best place he possibly can be heading into next weekend’s season opener in Australia.

"It has been a long winter but it's also been very short," Hamilton told Sky Sports.

"But I'm really grateful. We had good testing last week. I can't believe the race is already next week so already start to make my venture to Australia on Friday. It'll start to sink in a little bit as this weekend before arrives.

"I feel excited. I feel we're as best prepared we could be given the short space of time that I've had. There's still things to learn but I'm just excited to get going. I love racing.

"All the other stuff is stuff I love less. Racing is what I love. Being at Melbourne is going to be very reminiscent of my first grand prix there.”

The 40-year-old Briton said he will still be “punching myself” as he prepares for his eagerly-anticipated race bow in Ferrari’s iconic red colours in Melbourne.

"I'm now embarking on something brand new for me and something I didn't think would happen when I turned 40," he added.

"I'm still pinching myself. Next week when I get to the race, I'm going to be starting a grand prix in red - wow!

“I don't have the words to really explain how excited I am, just trying to stay cool and calm, but for sure arriving in red is going to be cool.”

Hamilton and Leclerc wow Tifosi in Milan

Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc put on a show for Ferrari fans during a demonstration run in the streets of Milan on Thursday.

The pair got drove Ferrari’s SF-21 and SF-90 respectively and performed donuts in front of the crowds which lined the streets.

Hamilton and Leclerc then addressed the adoring Tifosi on stage as they took part in a fan Q&A.

Ferrari are looking to end their 17-year-wait for a world title in 2025.

The Scuderia last won the drivers’ championship with Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, while their most recent constructors’ crown came the following year in 2008.

"I'm super motivated," Leclerc said. "Obviously there has been so much work behind the scenes, and we want to try and win that one.

“We will see where we stand once we finish that first race and work from there, but there's a lot of motivation and we want to bring Ferrari back to the top for sure."