F1 and FIA announce final decision regarding Cadillac entry

F1 and governing body the FIA have formally approved Cadillac’s entry to the grid in 2026.

The news, which had been expected after the General Motors-backed operation reached an agreement in principle with F1 to enter the world championship from 2026 in November, was officially confirmed in a joint-statement by F1 and the FIA on Friday.

"The FIA and Formula 1 can confirm that, following the completion of their respective sporting, technical and commercial assessments, the application by General Motors and TWG Motorsports to bring a Cadillac team to the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2026 has been approved,” the statement read.

Receiving the official green light means Cadillac can press on with their plans to become F1’s 11th team in 2026.

"For the past years, we have worked hand in hand with GM, to lay a robust foundation for an extraordinary F1 entry,” said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports.

“Now, with 2026 in our sights after today’s final approval from the FIA and Formula 1, we’re accelerating our efforts—expanding our facilities, refining cutting-edge technologies and continuing to assemble top-tier talent.”

GM President Mark Reuss commented: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from the FIA and Formula 1 leadership for us and for our partners at TWG. The excitement only grows as we get closer to showcasing GM’s engineering expertise on the prestigious global stage of F1.”

Cadillac have already confirmed that Graeme Lowdon will serve as team principal, while Russ O’Blenes has been named CEO of TWG GM Performance Power Units.

The American outfit will use Ferrari engines before building its own power unit to become a full-fledged works F1 team in the future.

Cadillac arrival a 'transformative moment' for F1

“I couldn’t be more proud of the effort put in by the entire Cadillac Formula 1 Team. This announcement is the next step in getting on the grid and continues our efforts towards building a full-works team,” Lowdon said.

“Through the long and thorough application process, we have never lost pace in our planning or our belief in the mission. We can’t wait to go racing and give fans a new team to cheer for.”

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “As we said in November, the commitment by General Motors to bring a Cadillac team to Formula 1 was an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport.

“I want to thank GM and TWG for their constructive engagement over many months and look forward to welcoming the team on the grid from 2026 for what will be another exciting year for Formula 1."

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “Today marks a transformative moment, and I am proud to lead the Federation in this progressive step for the championship.

“The FIA Formula One Championship's expansion to an 11th team in 2026 is a milestone. GM/Cadillac brings fresh energy, aligning with the new FIA 2026 regulations and ushering in an exciting era for the sport.

“The Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s presence in the paddock will inspire future competitors and fans. Their entry strengthens our mission to push motorsport’s boundaries at the highest level.”