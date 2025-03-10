Hidden meaning theory behind Lewis Hamilton’s “around me” Ferrari words

A seemingly throwaway comment by Lewis Hamilton has been debated after a hidden meaning theory was suggested.

New Ferrari driver Hamilton was speaking at his team’s unveiling in Milan, ahead of the F1 2025 season.

He said: “I have got to galvanise this team around me, to get me to where I need to be.”

But his wording caused intrigue.

Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz wondered: “When Lewis says ‘it’s up to me to galvanise the team around me…’

“Does every driver think ‘never mind Charles, who has been here for seven years’.

“He did not say ‘with my teammate’. He said ‘I need to galvanise this team around me’.”

Karun Chandhok replied: “I read it as ‘he is going to Charles’ team and is going to try and get people behind him’.

“What happens in a race team is that the team gravitates towards the guy who is winning or performing.

“Lewis can galvanise the team around him by out-performing Charles.

“In the first set of five flyaway races, if Lewis can win just one… it would be amazing for the sport, just brilliant.”

Lewis Hamilton 'on it' in F1 testing

Bernie Collins said: “He already sounds more confident.

“But when we saw testing, he was on it. He had a few off curves. But by the last day, he was on it. He was confident in the car.

“He truly believes he will win in this car, and that will be powerful in Race 1.”

She added: “Race 1, they have to hit the ground running. That’s what both drivers want to achieve.

“We won’t know the order until qualifying in Melbourne.

“The track should suit them with the stable regulations that we have.”

The F1 Australian Grand Prix is this weekend, and will kickstart a fascinating season with Hamilton driving for Ferrari.

Ferrari claimed a brilliant 1-2 finish at last year’s Australian GP, led by Hamilton’s predecessor Carlos Sainz.

It is a circuit which typically suits the famous Italian team.

Hamilton himself has enjoyed success in Melbourne before, and is a two-time winner of the grand prix.

But never have more eyes been on Hamilton as he enters Australia.

He is seeking a record eighth F1 drivers’ championship with Ferrari this season.

The competitiveness of his machinery will be revealed next weekend in Australia but Hamilton will be hoping he is better equipped to fight at the front than he has been in the past three years.