Red Bull “not happy with the car” as grim Max Verstappen fate predicted

Red Bull are “not happy with the car”, it has been claimed just days before the F1 2025 season starts.

The F1 Australian Grand Prix this weekend kickstarts the new campaign.

It is the final year of the current F1 regulations, meaning the field is expected to converge closer than it has been for the past few seasons.

Max Verstappen’s drivers’ title could, therefore, come under even more severe threat as he seeks a fifth crown in a row.

Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz said about the RB21: “It was an un-Red Bull-like test to have. Strange that none of the teams had any unreliability.

“They didn’t really do any race runs, they trust that they’ll get the setup right eventually.

“They did tests on the new front wing and the new nose that they brought to the car. The rest of the aerodynamics are different, the suspension is different, the floor is sure to be different.

“It’s the first non-Adrian Newey car they’ve had in years, and they’re not sure how it will shake out.

“Really unusual from Red Bull.”

Karun Chandhok added: “The last day underlined that they are not happy with the car.

“The other top teams did 57-lap runs, often with both drivers. Red Bull were doing short runs, which were just balance checks.

“It tells me that they are still trying to unlock some potential.

“It feels like an extension of last year. McLaren with the quickest car, the other three close, Max wringing its neck to get a lap time.

“It feels, expectedly with the stable rules, like we’ve carried on from Abu Dhabi.”

Max Verstappen tipped to lose F1 title

Verstappen held off McLaren’s Norris to defend the drivers’ title last year.

That came despite McLaren overhauling Red Bull to win the constructors’.

Verstappen’s aggressive driving was criticised late last year as he fended off Norris, whose car was quicker.

This year, Verstappen has been tipped to concede his drivers’ title.

“The car development direction will favour him, he’s expected to be the quicker driver,” Chandhok said.

“Liam Lawson has to lump it! And go along with what the team decides. Frankly, with what Max decides.

“He’s in a good position in terms of having the team behind him for the drivers’ championship.

“I think that, now Lando and Oscar have won their first races, they will improve this year.

“In my book, Lando is the favourite for the championship.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

