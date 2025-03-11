India's Kush Maini joins Alpine’s reserve and test driver roster in F1

Formula 2 race winner Kush Maini has been added to Alpine Formula 1 team’s reserve and test driver roster ahead of the 2025 season.

Maini first joined Alpine’s young driver programme at the end of 2023 and has now been elevated to the same status as Franco Colapinto, Ryo Hirakawa and Paul Aron in the team's expanded line-up.

The Indian driver will work at the team’s factory at Enstone, supporting the car’s development using its driver-in-loop simulator.

He will also participate in Alpine’s TPC (testing of previous cars) programme to accumulate further mileage in F1.

The 24-year-old sampled older Alpine machinery on no fewer than four occasions in 2024, including a test in Qatar where his performance was directly evaluated against race driver Pierre Gasly and new-for-2025 signing Jack Doohan.

He will dovetail his expanded Alpine F1 commitments with a third season in F2, where he has joined DAMS after a year each with Campos and Invicta Racing.

“I am delighted to step up to the role of Test and Reserve Driver for BWT Alpine Formula One Team this season,” said Maini.

“Since joining the Alpine Academy ahead of last year, I have been incredibly welcomed in the entire Alpine family and I am thankful to Flavio and Oliver for their continued support.

“I am looking forward to getting more track time in Formula One machinery in this role and to build on what I have already learned with the team in 2024. I’m very excited to begin the role as soon as possible but for now my focus is on my third season in Formula 2 kicking off this weekend in Australia.”

Maini’s appointment comes amid uncertainty about Doohan’s future at Alpine, with the team understood to be unconvinced about his ultimate potential in F1.

The signing of Colapinto, who impressed during a short stint with Williams at the backend of 2024, has added credence to the claim that Alpine has a back-up plan in case Doohan’s early performances doesn’t meet its expectations.

Julian Rouse, Alpine Academy Director, said: “We are very happy to announce the expansion of Kush’s role in the Alpine Academy to include Test and Reserve Driver duties for the team this season.

“Kush has impressed the team across his TPC performances and Formula 2 results whilst we have been working with him and we expect he will continue to do so in 2025.

“His wider role allows us to further expand our pool of driving talent who can provide support and resource to the whole team during the busy season.”