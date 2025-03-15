Where McLaren has the edge over Red Bull and Mercedes at F1 Australian GP

McLaren’s scintillating performance in the Australian Grand Prix qualifying cemented its status as the 2025 Formula 1 title favourites.

Last year’s runner-up Lando Norris took pole position for the Woking-based team on Saturday, beating his teammate Oscar Piastri by 0.084s in Q3 on Saturday.

But more worrying was the gap between Norris and third-placed Max Verstappen, who qualified 0.385s off the pace in the lead Red Bull. Mercedes ended up almost a second adrift, while Ferrari faced an even bigger deficit in a tough qualifying session for the Scuderia.

While McLaren was always expected to be the team to beat at the start of the 2025 season, the MCL39 was actually not the quickest car in all sections of the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.