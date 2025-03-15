Yuki Tsunoda on outqualifying Ferrari in Melbourne: That was a magic lap

Yuki Tsunoda says he had to put together a “magic lap” to qualify fifth on the grid for Formula 1's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Driving for Racing Bulls, the Japanese driver set a best time of 1m15.670s in the dying moments of Q3, securing a spot on the third row ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Tsunoda was also just two tenths slower than Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, who qualified third, while he also managed to comprehensively outperformed Liam Lawson, the driver who beat him to the second seat at the energy drink giant’s flagship team.

Speaking afterwards, the 24-year-old credited Racing Bulls for giving him a car with which he could secure his best starting position since he qualified third at the Brazilian GP last year.

“I can say definitely it was a magic lap,” he told F1.com. “I think I was able to put it all together as well.

“The quality of lap was the best out of previous runs throughout the week so far. But I also got a bit of help from Lando until Turn 9 with the tow.

“Combined with everything, that lap time came a bit out of nowhere. So very happy but also car pace so far throughout the week was consistently good so that gives me extra confidence into qualifying.

“Huge credit to the team, they worked really hard over the off-season and I’m happy now.”



While all running so far in Melbourne has been held in dry condition, forecast suggests it would rain on race day.

However, Tsunoda revealed that Racing Bulls has already optimised the set-up of his car for wet-weather, meaning he is feeling confident about his prospects for the race.

“Actually even in rain condition, we are kind of already prepared [for it],” he said. “We made a compromise with set-up as well.

“So even in rain condition I’m feeling pretty confident. I’m excited for tomorrow but at the same time it’s going to be tricky.

“Bit of excitement, bit of thrilling. But P5 [in qualifying], I can’t complain.”