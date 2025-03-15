McLaren's stance on F1 team orders explained after front-row lockout

Lando Norris says McLaren have had “discussions” about how to approach the F1 Australian Grand Prix after he and teammate Oscar Piastri completed a front-row lockout.

Reigning world champions McLaren underlined their favourites tag by blowing away their rivals in Melbourne qualifying as Norris claimed pole position for the season-opener ahead of Piastri.

McLaren resorted to using team orders - commonly dubbed ‘papaya rules’ - at times last season to support Norris’s failed title bid against Red Bull’s Max Verstappen but the Briton has confirmed he and Piastri will be free to race in Australia.

“There have obviously been discussions because we're prepared,” Norris explained. “We know we're gonna have a lot more of this kind of thing over the course of the season.

“So, there are clearly rules we cannot cross. Both cars will always have to stay in the race and that kind of thing. We're both competitors, that's clear, we both want to fight for a win and fight for victories, that's clear.

“But, there's just boundaries, around the car. So, it's just ‘[give] a little bit more space here and there’. But we're free to race, we're free to try and win races.

“What won us the constructors‘ last year was how we helped one another out and how we kept things clean and how there was order when there was needed to be. But a lot of that was very much later in the season and when external things were happening.

“At the minute there is none of that, so it's good - we’re both excited and we'll of course always have our morning talks, but we‘ll wait and see.”

Piastri wants win ‘as much as Lando does’

Piastri, who was narrowly pipped to a maiden pole at his home race by 0.084s, added: “We’re free to race each other. I want to win as much as Lando does. I think he summed it up very well.

“Any team, not just McLaren, obviously the number-one rule is to have no contact and to give each other space.

“So, that's no different. Obviously, if there's opportunities for either of us to take advantage of certain situations, then we will, and we're free to do that. But, ultimately, we are racing for the team. It's a very important thing for us.

“I think we said numerous times last year, the teamwork that we show as drivers, but also as a team, is what won us the constructors’ championship last year.

“So, I think it's important to recognise that fact because obviously the car has been strong for a while now, but I think also the team is very strong.”

McLaren head into Sunday's grand prix determined to convert their starting position into a one-two finish for a perfect start to 2025.