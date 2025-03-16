Frustrated Lewis Hamilton radio messages expose Ferrari engineer relationship

Lewis Hamilton and his new race engineer Riccardo Adami exchanged frustrated radio messages at the F1 Australian Grand Prix.

Hamilton was 10th on his Ferrari debut, two places behind new teammate Charles Leclerc, on a sub-par opening race of the campaign for Ferrari.

But it was the tone of his radio conversations with Adami - a former race engineer for Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz - which caught the eye.

Hamilton said via radio: “Let me know where I am slow. Struggling with driveability. The car is snappy.”

The reply came: “Turns 11 and 12.”

Adami then later advised an engine setting: “You can use K1 when you are close.”

Hamilton replied: “Leave me to it, please.”

Adami said again: “K1 available.”

Hamilton said: “Yes, I know. Leave me to it, please.”

Hamilton reported a “lost gear sync” before responding sharply to more Adami advice: “Please leave it! Just leave me to it with the DRS. It’s not an issue.”

Adami came back later with: “Try to hold the K1. Just for practice. I know it’s difficult.”

Hamilton replied: “I’m not close enough! I’m not close enough. When I’m close, I’ll do it.”

Hamilton later asked via radio: “I thought you said it wasn’t going to rain much? We just missed a big opportunity there.”

Adami said: “Understood.”

Lewis Hamilton told to 'build bond' with Ferrari engineer

Lewis Hamilton

Sky Sports’ Karun Chandhok assessed: “One thing that came from the radio messages that we played was that he and Adami need more time to understand how much communication Lewis wants, and what type.

“There were a number of times where he would say ‘tell me something’, then they would give him information, then he’d say ‘too much, leave it to me’.

“They just need to build that bond. Race drivers and their engineers will spend more time together than with their partners throughout the season!

“But they are still at Round 1. They need to find their feet, and understand. And maybe have a conversation before China.

“I’ll be interested to hear the radio in China to see if it’s different.

“Have a conversation to say ‘I need this, this and this, I don’t need you to hold my hand’.

“When the adrenaline is pumping, it’s frustrating. But keep perspective.

“They are figuring out how to communicate. Adami has probably communicated that way with Carlos Sainz for three years. He’s just carrying on what he feels is natural.

“But he’s dealing with a different animal now. Lewis needs a different type of communication.

“I bet if we had access to the 2013 Mercedes radio, he and Bono wouldn’t have been flowing as they were years later.”

The wet conditions caused mayhem at the F1 Australian Grand Prix, including for second-place Oscar Piastri who spun and cost himself a podium.

Ferrari’s strategy came under scrutiny too - Leclerc and Hamilton were left out in the wet with slick tyres.

“They took a risk,” Chandhok said. “They thought Charles would be short, and the drivers could survive on those tyres, and they’d be fine.

“As it transpired, that wasn’t the case.

“Lewis came on the radio and said ‘it’s too dangerous, we have to stop’.

“They underestimated how much water would be on the track. Disappointing for them.

“Hamilton hasn’t gone to Ferrari to get one point. He’ll be okay with it, but there is a lot to learn.”