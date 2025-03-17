Helmut Marko calls Isack Hadjar’s emotional reaction: “A bit embarrassing”

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has labelled Isack Hadjar’s emotional reaction to his crash at the F1 Australian Grand Prix “a bit embarrassing”.

On his F1 debut, Hadjar crashed on the formation lap in Melbourne on Sunday.

Hadjar lost control of his Racing Bulls F1 car in the first sequence of corners as the slippery white line caught him out.

The 20-year-old was in tears afterwards as he returned to the paddock.

Hadjar was consoled by Lewis Hamilton’s father, Anthony, who felt impassioned to offer the F1 rookie some support.

However, Hadjar’s reaction hasn’t gone down well with Marko, who is responsible for Red Bull’s F1 driver programme.

“Isack Hadjar did a little bit of crying after his crash. That was a bit embarrassing,” Marko said in an interview with ORF.

It was a big missed opportunity for Racing Bulls in Australia as their midfield rivals scored points.

Williams’ Alex Albon starred and secured fifth in the end.

Aston Martin finished sixth with Lance Stroll, while Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg secured seventh.

Yuki Tsunoda was on course for a big points haul - but RB got caught out by the rain as Ferrari did.

Hadjar’s reaction to crash

Conditions in Australia caught out a number of drivers.

Experienced duo Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz crashed out of the race.

Rookies Jack Doohan and Gabriel Bortoleto also crashed, although it was unclear if a suspension issue caused the latter's race-ending incident.

Reflecting on his shunt, Hadjar said: “Not great. I just lost the rear end of the car and in these conditions they just snap so fast and it’s unsaveable. I couldn’t get the grip back. I tried to save it but it was just…

“I knew it was going to be tricky. Even on the laps to the grid I was like ‘ok this is tricky’ but it was definitely drivable.

“I’m just sorry for the team right now and my close ones watching the race. It’s just embarrassing.”

Hadjar will have a chance to make amends when F1 heads to Shanghai for this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.