Martin Brundle delivers “spectacularly mature” Kimi Antonelli verdict after Australia

F1 commentator Martin Brundle is adamant Mercedes have “another star on their hands” after Kimi Antonelli “drove a spectacularly mature” first race in Australia.

Antonelli impressed on his F1 debut, finishing fourth in a chaotic grand prix at Albert Park.

The Italian recovered from a disappointing qualifying display where he was knocked out in Q1 with a near-perfect race drive.

Antonelli’s only mistake was a spin at Turn 4, repeating George Russell’s mistake in practice.

Antonelli’s P4 finish is the best result from a rookie in their first race since Kevin Magnussen in 2014 with McLaren.

Assessing Antonelli and Mercedes’ first race, Brundle wrote in his post-race column for Sky: “George Russell was just out of the picture all day but finished a fine third for Mercedes, and the first of likely many podiums this year. They’ll need to find some speed to catch McLaren though.

“His teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli drove a spectacularly mature first GP. Despite a quick spin in turn four he made some great overtakes, kept moving forward at a solid race pace - often matching Russell - and despite a five-second unsafe pit stop release penalty which was later rescinded, he finished fourth.

“Mercedes have another star on their hands and jointly lead the team championship with McLaren.

“It’s irrelevant of course, but both Mercs pitted very timely and calmly for the final time on lap 44.”

With Antonelli backing up Russell, who finished in third, it was an impressive weekend for Mercedes.

A strong start to the year for Mercedes

It's Mercedes’ best start to a season since 2021.

After an impressive showing in pre-season testing, Mercedes were hopeful of a strong start to the year.

Unlike in recent seasons, the W16 is easier to drive than its predecessors, giving both drivers plenty of confidence.

Russell enjoyed a lonely race to finish on the podium, making the most of Oscar Piastri's mistake in the final sector.

Heading into this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix, Mercedes are level on points with McLaren at the top of the F1 constructors’ championship.

