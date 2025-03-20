Isack Hadjar reveals Lewis Hamilton text after heartbreaking Australia shunt

Isack Hadjar revealed that Lewis Hamilton had texted him following his heartbreaking crash at the F1 Australian Grand Prix.

Hadjar crashed out on the formation lap at Albert Park on Sunday.

The Frenchman lost control of his Racing Bulls F1 car in the opening sequence of corners after the slippery painted white lines caught him out.

Hadjar was devastated afterwards as he kept his helmet on as he trundled back into the paddock.

The 20-year-old was emotional after his crash on his F1 debut.

As he walked through the paddock, Hadjar was consoled by Anthony Hamilton, the father of Lewis.

Speaking of the encounter with Anthony Hamilton in Australia, Hadjar described it as a “special moment”, particularly as the seven-time world champion is his idol.

Hadjar also revealed that the Ferrari driver had been in touch after the race, labelling Lewis and Anthony as “really classy guys”.

“He said it reminded him of Lewis parking the car in the pit entry in Shanghai,” Hadjar said in the FIA press conference on Thursday in Shanghai.

“It was a nice moment sharing time with someone like Anthony. Obviously, the dad of my idol.

“It was quite a special moment and Lewis sent me a message later that day. Really classy guys.”

Hadjar addresses Marko's “embarrassing” remark

Hadjar’s crash with Red Bull boss Helmut Marko didn't go down well.

Marko is responsible for the Red Bull junior programme and is effectively Hadjar’s boss.

Marko described Hadjar’s reaction as “a bit embarrassing”.

“Isack Hadjar did a little bit of crying after his crash. That was a bit embarrassing,” Marko told ORF.

When asked about Marko’s comment, Hadjar replied: “I found it embarrassing myself. You know Helmut. I had him on the phone a day later. It’s all good. I’ve known him for a few years now.

“I know how he works and also another point, I think he was speaking German. It was re-interpreted differently. You don’t know about the body language. I haven’t seen the footage.

“I can’t say much but apart from that all of the love from the fans and the people I didn’t expect that at all when I binned it in the wall so that was nice.”