Ferrari explain misjudgement causing Lewis Hamilton DSQ at F1 Chinese GP

Ferrari respond after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc DSQs at F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc

Ferrari have issued a statement to explain the error which resulted in Lewis Hamilton’s disqualification from the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

A disastrous day for Ferrari saw both of their drivers, Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, given DSQs after the race at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Leclerc was fifth before his car was discovered to be underweight. Hamilton was sixth, but had excessive plank wear.

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc DSQ'd at F1 Chinese GP

A Ferrari statement read: “Following the FIA post-race scrutineering both our cars were found not to conform to the regulations for different reasons.

“Car 16 was found to be underweight by 1 kg and car 44’s rearward skid wear was found to be 0.5mm below the limit.

“Charles was on a one-stop strategy today and this meant his tyre wear was very high, causing the car to be underweight.

“With regard to Lewis’ skid wear, we misjudged the consumption by a small margin.

“There was no intention to gain any advantage. We will learn from what happened today and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again.

“Clearly it’s not the way we wanted to end our Chinese GP weekend, neither for ourselves, nor for our fans whose support for us is unwavering.”

Ferrari have slipped behind Williams, to fifth in the constructors’ championship as a result of their point-less Chinese Grand Prix. They trail leaders McLaren by 61 points.

Hamilton is ninth, and Leclerc 10th, in the drivers’ standings after losing their points in China.

Ferrari’s race started dubiously when Hamilton and Leclerc made contact with each other.

The front wing of Leclerc’s car was destroyed although it didn’t hugely impact his pace.

Hamilton’s lack of pace was more puzzling for Ferrari. Team principal Fred Vasseur vowed not to point fingers.

Only 24 hours earlier, Hamilton won the sprint race in China to register his first glory in Ferrari red.

But he left on Sunday without the points haul that he originally thought he’d claimed.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
5m ago
Scrutiny on “only Ducati up for grabs” as “rumours” intensify
Franco Morbidelli
F1 Feature
54m ago
Liam Lawson’s 2025 struggles expose a long-running issue at Red Bull
Liam Lawson
MotoGP News
2h ago
“I didn’t get the logic” but Honda star tipped for shock podium
Johann Zarco
F1 Feature
3h ago
Five winners and five losers from the F1 Chinese Grand Prix
Liam Lawson battles Ollie Bearman
MotoGP News
4h ago
Marc Marquez MotoGP domination was clear “six months” ago for one paddock insider
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix, Sprint podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 Feature
4h ago
Chinese GP driver ratings: George Russell shows he's the driver to lead Mercedes
George Russell
F1 News
4h ago
Ferrari explain misjudgement causing Lewis Hamilton DSQ at F1 Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc
F1 News
4h ago
The drivers and teams who benefit from Lewis Hamilton DSQ at F1 Chinese GP
Race start
F1 Results
5h ago
Updated F1 World Championship points after DQSs at 2025 Chinese Grand Prix
Lando Norris
F1 Results
5h ago
Updated 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix Race Results after Ferrari DSQs
Start of the Chinese Grand Prix