Max Verstappen primed for “huge test” at F1 Japanese GP as confidence dwindles

Max Verstappen’s struggles could worsen unless he delivers a strong F1 Japanese Grand Prix, it has been suggested.

The third round of the 2025 F1 season is next weekend at Suzuka, a circuit which Red Bull have often enjoyed.

Sebastian Vettel won in Japan four times before Verstappen triumphed three times in Red Bull’s separate dominant periods.

But they head to Suzuka next weekend in drab form, unable to keep pace with McLaren who claimed their constructors’ championship last year.

Liam Lawson has been replaced as Verstappen's teammate by Yuki Tsunoda.

McLaren have won in Australia through Lando Norris and in China through Oscar Piastri, and they sit top of the constructors’ again. Norris leads Verstappen in the drivers’, worryingly for Red Bull.

“Suzuka will be crucial. Traditionally the car is aero-efficient,” F1 Nation podcast Tom Clarkson said.

Alex Jacques replied: “It’s a huge test because if they’re not good there, you start looking around the calendar and saying ‘wow’.

“It’s strange because he kept himself afloat last year.”

Verstappen trails Norris by eight points in the drivers’ standings. He finished fourth in China by overtaking Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who was carrying damage, in the final exchanges.

“I think he is performing wonders with what car,” Jacques said about the F1 champion.

“To be within two hundredths of a second from sprint pole was ludicrous. Watch the onboard, he is hacking away at the steering wheel like an axe chopping at a tree.

“He is having to use all of his brilliance to get to fourth in a grand prix.

“It took him 20-odd laps until he looked like Max Verstappen. He has to be patient, use everything that he has learned in his career, to finish fourth.

“They have to study the data and decide on a development direction.

“I think the Ferrari has a really narrow operating window, but the Red Bull is the fourth-fastest car.”

'Lack of confidence' at Red Bull

Laura Winter added: “He overtook Leclerc who was without an end-plate, and with 20-30 points less of downforce.

“It was such a subdued performance from Red Bull. Gianpiero Lambiase was having to gee him up, saying ‘we can do this’.

“GP encourages Max with an air of dominance, never for P4 or P5.

“There was a difference in how they approached the race. There is clearly a lacking of confidence in the car.”

Verstappen is seeking a fifth consecutive drivers’ title this year but looks likely to have sterner competition than ever.

In 2026, the new F1 regulations will create a clean playing field for any team to establish a new era of dominance.

Verstappen’s future at Red Bull has been up for debate, as a result.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown cheekily claimed he thinks Verstappen will join Mercedes.

But, Verstappen shrugged off questions about quitting Red Bull last weekend in China.

He will hope their car finds performance as the season goes on, knowing he can’t afford to let Norris’ lead at the top of the drivers’ standings grow too much.