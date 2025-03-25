Toto Wolff drops another hint over George Russell’s Mercedes F1 future

Toto Wolff has pointed out that George Russell’s status as a “Mercedes-grown talent” is a key consideration in deciding whether the British driver will be handed a new F1 deal.

Russell’s Mercedes contract expires at the end of 2025, leaving him in a precarious position.

Wolff has been open about his interest in signing Max Verstappen.

He publicly flirted with the Dutchman throughout last year as he sought a replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull’s decline in form might mean that Verstappen is tempted to look elsewhere.

Helmut Marko has hinted that “performance clauses” exist in Verstappen’s F1 contract.

However, Wolff was keen to point out that Russell’s participation in the Mercedes junior programme is “something to be proud of,” potentially suggesting that they will remain loyal to one of their own drivers.

“George is a Mercedes driver, so we love having in the team,” Wolff said after the race in China.

“He’s a junior driver and a Mercedes-grown talent. That’s something to be proud of, and this is where my consideration goes.”

Wolff heaps praise on “10 out of 10” Russell

Since the start of last year, Russell has been one of F1’s most consistent performers.

Russell dismantled Hamilton in the seven-time world champion’s final year with the team.

Russell beat Hamilton 20-4 in the qualifying head-to-head.

The former Williams driver has continued his impressive form in 2025, starting the year strongly with back-to-back podiums.

Wolff heaped praise on Russell after his Chinese GP performance.

“George is a warrior in the car and outside of the car,” Wolff said. “And that was only the beginning of the praise he shared for his driver.

“I never give 10 out of 10 because I think there is always better,” Wolff said. “We haven’t seen the perfect race.

“But considering the circumstances that George had today, it is a 10 out of 10 because he extracted the maximum of this car, the tyres, the strategy, and it was a brilliant drive.”

“Little was said of George,” he added. “I always said that that’s not right, because he’s one of the top drivers out there. If you want me to name three that

“I consider to be the top, he’s absolutely among those three, if not top two. And maybe on his way to top one.”