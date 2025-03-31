Was Daniel Ricciardo fairytale F1 return considered by Red Bull?

Helmut Marko insists Red Bull “never considered” handing Daniel Ricciardo an F1 reprieve as they weighed up their options to replace Liam Lawson.

After a troubled start to the 2025 F1 season, Lawson has returned to Red Bull’s sister team, with Yuki Tsunoda drafted in ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix to partner Max Verstappen.

The 23-year-old Kiwi was booted out of Red Bull after just two races following his promotion from Racing Bulls, having been chosen as Sergio Perez’s replacement over the winter.

Lawson originally got the nod over Tsunoda but the pair have now swapped seats in a bid to help Lawson regain his confidence following his nightmare Red Bull stint.

Tsunoda will become Verstappen’s fifth teammate since Ricciardo left the team at the end of 2018.

Ricciardo hoped to force his way back into the Red Bull fold when he got a chance to return with their junior team mid-way through 2023, but the Australian’s poor performances ultimately saw him make way for Lawson with six rounds to go last year.

Despite remaining Verstappen’s most competitive teammate, Marko stressed Red Bull never thought about calling Ricciardo, who made an appearance in the F1 paddock at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

“No, that was never considered,” the 81-year-old Austrian told Motorsport.

“Daniel had his last race and has since completely distanced himself from Formula 1.

“He was briefly in Australia, yes, but I think he left again on Thursday. It was never a topic.”

Ricciardo already hinted his time in F1 was up

Following his swansong appearance at last year’s Singapore Grand Prix, eight-time grand prix winner Ricciardo indicated that his F1 career was over.

"I have to acknowledge it's obviously been a little bit of a race-by-race situation and I would obviously have loved the weekend to have gone better,” Ricciardo told Sky Sports at the time.

"It didn't, so I have to be prepared for this maybe being it. Let's say I'm at peace with it. At some point it will come for all of us.”

He later added: "I also have to acknowledge why I came back [to the Red Bull stable in 2023] after the McLaren stint.

"I always said I don't want to come back just to be on the grid, I want to try and fight back at the front and get back with Red Bull.

"Obviously it didn't come to fruition so then I also have to ask myself the question: 'Well, then what else can I achieve and what else us there to really go for?’

"I put my best foot forward, let's say the fairytale ending didn't happen but I also have to look back on what it's been. Thirteen or so years and I'm proud."