Jacques Villeneuve notices surprising change in one F1 driver: “He’s smiling all the time”

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has noticed a drastic shift in Lance Stroll’s demeanour.

Stroll has enjoyed his best start to an F1 season since being in the sport since 2017.

The Canadian has scored all of Aston Martin’s 10 points in 2025.

Stroll drove brilliantly to secure sixth in Australia as Aston Martin nailed their strategy choices.

In China, he finished ninth, making the most of Ferrari’s double disqualification in Shanghai.

Still, Stroll has been a closer match for Fernando Alonso over one lap this year.

His improved form hasn’t gone unnoticed, nor his off-track personality.

One criticism often put towards Stroll is that he’s usually too placid when speaking to the media or doesn’t seem to be enjoying himself.

As a result, pundits have often questioned whether he wants to remain in F1 or if it’s just his father, Lawrence Stroll, pushing him to continue.

Villeneuve, who is commentating for Sky Sports F1 this weekend, highlighted a chance in Stroll when speaking to Aston Martin boss Andy Cowell.

Villeneuve said to Cowell in Friday practice: “The car doesn’t look that bad early season, although you didn’t get all the points you wanted with Fernando losing some. You’ve had a very strong Lance.

“He’s smiling all the time. We seem to see a very different driver.”

Cowell replied: “Lance has had a great start to the season. He’s got a huge amount of experience, and he’s feeding that into the team nicely and helping us learn this year and for next year.”

Aston Martin gear up for 2026

Aston Martin are focused on next year when F1’s new technical regulations come into play.

F1 design genius Adrian Newey started work at the team’s Silverstone base in March.

Newey has taken up the role of managing technical partner and will spearhead their design team.

Enrico Cardile, who switched from Ferrari, will join their design department when he starts work in the summer.

Aston Martin also welcomes Honda as their next year's engine supplier, effectively becoming a works outfit.