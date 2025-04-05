Lewis Hamilton repeats pre-race F1 tradition with Ferrari in Japan

Lewis Hamilton continued his tradition of taking his F1 team bowling in Japan.

After Friday practice at Suzuka, Hamilton and the entire trackside Ferrari team went bowling.

It’s a tradition Hamilton has repeated over the years with McLaren and Mercedes.

While Hamilton is in new colours, some things haven’t changed.

Hamilton was pictured alongside teammate Charles Leclerc as they enjoyed some downtime ahead of qualifying.

Judging from the photographs posted by Ferrari’s social team, Hamilton had a decisive edge over Leclerc in the bowling alley.

Hamilton had racked up 165 points in their latest game, significantly more than the 68 scored by Leclerc.

Sharing new traditions with the whole family @LewisHamilton 🎳 pic.twitter.com/SilPhUiPKs — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 4, 2025

Hamilton and Ferrari will be hoping to continue this good feeling into the rest of the weekend at Suzuka.

However, ahead of qualifying on Saturday, Ferrari appear to have the third-fastest car behind McLaren and Mercedes.

Leclerc set the fourth-fastest time in final practice, while Hamilton was sixth in the order.

Overall, it’s been a torrid start for Ferrari this year, scoring just 17 points in the opening two rounds.

They’re behind Williams in the F1 constructors’ standings on countback after their double disqualification at the Chinese Grand Prix.